Area prep volleyball roundup: Gorillas rally past Cubs

Chamberlain's Alayne Daly (3) sends the ball over the net as Gregory's Alexa Hannahs (9) defends during a prep volleyball match in Chamberlain Thursday. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

CHAMBERLAIN — Gregory dropped the first set to Chamberlain but won the next three sets as it claimed a 3-1 victory on Thursday night.

Set scores were 14-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-11.

In the loss for Chamberlain, Taylor Sharping had 28 digs and Izzy Terrell assisted on 16 points to go with her three aces. Maddie Harmon knocked down 13 kills.

No individual statistics were available for Gregory.

Gregory (8-8) plays Winner in Gregory on Tuesday. Chamberlain (7-9) plays Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday in Chamberlain.

Ethan 3

Freeman 0

FREEMAN — Ethan extended its winning streak to 12 games by defeating Freeman in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-14 and 25-11.

Karly Gustafson powered Ethan to victory with 15 kills, six digs and five aces. Janae Gustafson pitched in eight kills and 18 digs.

In the losing effort, Josie Fuhrmann had 11 assists and four digs.

Ethan (14-3) plays Wessington Springs in Ethan on Tuesday. Freeman (6-8) plays Dell Rapids St. Marys in Freeman on Tuesday.

Mobridge-Pollock 3

Winner 0

MOBRIDGE — Mobridge-Pollock downed Winner on Thursday night in straight sets in Mobridge.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19.

Lauren Henderson had 16 kills in the win to go along with three assists. Alex Steiger had two aces and 19 assists.

In the loss, Abby Marts knocked down eight kills and Gracie Littau had 17 assists.

Winner (5-11) plays Gregory in Gregory on Tuesday.

Parkston 3

Scotland 1

SCOTLAND — Sammi Murtha's big night powered Parkston to a win over Scotland on Thursday night in Scotland.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-7, 23-25 and 25-13.

Murtha assisted on 29 points for the Trojans to go with her 11 digs and four kills. Paige Semmler contributed four aces and 13 kills, and Mariah Weber had 16 digs and two aces.

For Scotland, Taylor Gall put down 10 kills to go with 12 digs and two aces. Taylor Bietz had 22 assists and 21 digs in the loss.

Parkston (10-8) travels to Platte on Tuesday to play Platte-Geddes. Scotland (4-9) plays Wagner in Scotland on Tuesday.

McCook Central/Montrose 3

Tri-Valley 0

COLTON—McCook Central/Montrose topped Tri-Valley in straight sets on Thursday in Colton.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20.

Morgan Koepsell led McCook Central/Montrose with 13 kills, four solo blocks and three block assists. McKenna Kranz added 13 digs, 10 kills and two aces. Nicole Bies had 10 digs and 24 assists in the win.

McCook Central/Montrose (10-7) will play Baltic on Monday in Baltic.

Kimball/White Lake 3

Hanson 1

WHITE LAKE—Brooklyn Donald and Darby Deffenbaugh recorded double-doubles in Kimball/White Lake's 3-1 win over Hanson on Thursday in White Lake.

Set scores were 25-17, 18-25, 25-13 and 25-16.

Donald recorded 20 kills and 10 digs, while Deffenbaugh added 16 assists and 20 digs. Deffebaugh also had two aces. Whitney Hinker registered 22 digs and Heather Munsen dished out 20 assists. She also had three aces. Sage Pulse pounded out eight kills for Kimball/White Lake.

Tayah Waldera notched a double-double for Hanson with 13 assists and 10 digs. She also had an ace. Brooke Slaba and Kelsey Bender both had seven kills for the Beavers. Slaba added 15 digs and one block. Hannah Marquardt added 28 digs for Hanson.

Kimball/White Lake (12-3) plays Mitchell Christian in Mitchell on Saturday. Hanson (14-4) travels to Viborg on Monday to play Viborg-Hurley.

Bon Homme 3

Menno 0

MENNO — No. 3 Bon Homme breezed past Menno in straight sets on Thursday night in Menno.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-18.

Sierra Mesman knocked down 17 kills and had 17 digs to power the Cavaliers, while Jeni Schmidt had 17 kills and 16 digs. Deann Jelsma contributed to the win with 31 assists and eight digs.

For Menno, Marissa Buechler compiled five kills, seven digs and four assists in the losing effort. Courtnee Edelman added 14 digs and five kills.

Bon Homme (18-2) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Menno (6-7) plays Canistota on Tuesday in Menno.

Howard 3

Flandreau 0

FLANDREAU — It only took three sets for Howard to defeat Flandreau on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-23.

Makenzey Burggraff had five kills and two aces in the victory.

No individual statistics were available for Howard.

Howard (9-8) travels to Salem on Tuesday to play McCook Central/Montrose.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3

Viborg-Hurley 0

FREEMAN — Freeman Academy/Marion topped Viborg-Hurley 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday in Freeman.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-2.

Michele Schoenwald had 10 kills, eight aces and four digs, while Chelsey Heeg added 18 kills, three aces and three digs.

Freeman Academy/Marion (7-9) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Oct. 10 in Emery.

Alcester-Hudson 3

Freeman Academy/Marion 1

FREEMAN—Alcester-Hudson's Kassidy Walth recorded 22 kills and 17 digs as the Cubs defeated Freeman Academy/Marion 3-1 during the Tri-Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday in Freeman.

Set scores 25-17, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21.

For the Bearcats, Chelsey Heeg had a game-high 23 kills and three digs, while Amy Ptak added two kills and 35 set assists.

Freeman Academy/Marion (7-9) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Oct. 10 in Emery.

Highmore-Harrold 3

Wessington Springs 2

FORESTBURG — Highmore-Harrold edged Wessington Springs 3-2 in a prep volleyball contest in the 281 Conference Tournament on Thursday in Forestburg.

Set scores were not reported.

Jaycee Hohn had 12 kills, while Maddie Neely and Talli Heim each added seven kills in the loss. Whitney Reider finished the match with 42 assists.

Wessington Springs (2-8) plays Sunshine Bible Academy in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday. Highmore-Harrold (6-5) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3

Sunshine Bible Academy 0

FORESTBURG — In a first-round matchup in the 281 Conference Tournament, it was Sanborn Central/Woonsocket advancing to the winner's bracket by defeating Sunshine Bible Academy in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-10 and 25-12.

SCW received notable performances from Tristan Ziebart who had four aces and six assists, and from Kayla Olson who had 19 assists and five digs.

For Sunshine Bible Academy, Leigha Banik had two aces and Cailey Banik had two kills to go along with six digs.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (9-4) will play Highmore-Harrold in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday. Sunshine Bible Academy (1-16) will play Wessington Springs in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Canistota 3

Mitchell Christian 0

CANISTOTA — Kenzi Kirby's 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces lifted Canistota to victory as it defeated Mitchell Christian in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-17 and 25-21.

Kalli Ortman contributed seven kills and five digs to Canistota's cause, while Kassidy Engbrecht assisted on 24 points.

For Mitchell Christian, Grace Garrels had 12 digs and Charlotte Haag had five kills and two blocks.

Canistota (12-6) travels to Menno on Tuesday to play Menno. Mitchell Christian (2-14) plays Kimball/White Lake on Saturday in Mitchell.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3

Corsica-Stickney 0

CORSICA—Matti Reiner's 11 kills and five blocks pushed Tripp-Delmont/Armour over Corsica-Stickney 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Corsica.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11.

Brianna Stoebner added eight kills and 21 digs, while Erika Koster had three kills, 21 assists, eight digs and one ace in the win.

For Corsica-Stickney, Courtney Menning had four kills, three blocks and eight digs, while Bridget Burke had chipped in five kills, four blocks and three digs in the loss.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (3-12) plays Wagner on Monday in Wagner. Corsica-Stickney (2-10) hosts Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Monday in Corsica.

Platte-Geddes 3

Lyman 1

PRESHO — Platte-Geddes picked up a win against Lyman on Thursday night.

No set scores were available.

For Lyman, Shelby Schindler knocked down 24 kills and Bailey DeJong had nine kills and five blocks. Carly Uthe assisted on 24 points for the Raiders.

No individual stats were available for Platte-Geddes.

Platte-Geddes (7-6) plays Parkston in Platte on Tuesday. Lyman (16-7) travels to Kadoka on Tuesday to play Kadoka Area.

Thursday's Statewide Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

Bison def. Dupree, 25-9, 25-23, 25-23

Bon Homme def. Menno, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Canistota def. Mitchell Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-21, 25-12, 25-22

Chester def. Beresford, 25-9, 25-19, 25-12

Deubrook def. Colman-Egan, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10

Ethan def. Freeman, 25-7, 25-14, 25-11

Eureka/Bowdle def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 10-25, 19-17

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-9

Howard def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23

Ipswich def. Edmunds Central, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 25-16

Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

Milbank Area def. Hamlin, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Mitchell def. Yankton, 25-18, 28-26, 23-25, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Arlington, 25-8, 29-31, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6

Parkston def. Scotland, 25-13, 25-7, 23-25, 25-13

Pierre def. Brookings, 21-25, 22-25, 29-7, 28-26, 15-10

Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pipestone, Minn., 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20

Sully Buttes def. Philip, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Tea Area def. Canton, 25-18, 25-7, 25-13

Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-8, 25-11, 25-22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Wall def. Newell, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-9, 25-8, 25-17

Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

West Central def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-21, 25-12

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

James Valley Christian def. Wolsey-Wessington, 20-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-23, 25-10, 25-12

Douglas Triangular

Belle Fourche def. Douglas, 25-22, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21

Chadron, Neb. def. Belle Fourche, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Chadron, Neb. def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-18, 25-11

Faulkton Triangular

Faulkton def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

Faulkton def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-17, 25-6, 25-17

Lower Brule def. Aberdeen Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11

Tri-Valley Conference Tournament

Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-11, 23-25, 25-21

Baltic def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18

Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-9, 25-23, 25-23

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-2