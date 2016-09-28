The Minnesota women's swimming and diving coach, Kelly Kremer, expects Mitchell graduate Tevyn Waddell to make a significant impact for the Gophers this season.

Although the Gophers graduated three student-athletes last season, a lot of talent remains on the roster, including six seniors. Minnesota will return athletes who scored 61 of its 70 points at the NCAA championships to the roster for the 2016-17 season.

Kremer tabbed Waddell as one of 10 swimmers she anticipates having an impact.

"You could give me the roster and I could go on about all of them. I'm excited about the year," Kremer said in a news release.

Kremer added that freshmen Waddell, Sarah Bacon and Lindsey Horejsi will be looked to right away, as they have found plenty of success prior to their college careers.

"It's their first year here, but they're elite student-athletes, and they are going to lead us," Kremer said.

Waddell is listed as a backstroke, butterfly and freestyle swimmer on the roster.

Coming off of a successful season in 2015-16, the Minnesota women's swimming and diving team hopes to continue their success in the upcoming campaign. The Gophers finished in third place at the Big Ten Championships, 16th place in the NCAA Championships, and were 8-1-1 in dual meets.

Cooney posts career low round

Pickstown's J.J. Cooney shot a three-under 69 in the final round of the Missouri Southern State Invitational on Tuesday in Monkey Island, Missouri.

Cooney, an Andes Central graduate, fired the low round of his collegiate career and jumped up 20 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 19th. The freshman finished the tournament at 222 (73-80-69), six over par for the tournament.

For his performance, Cooney was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's golf player of the week on Wednesday.

Central Oklahoma collected the team title with a four-under 860 (294-277-289) in three rounds at the Shangri-La Country Club. The Cougars posted a three-round score of 921 (304-309-308), finishing 57 strokes above par to finish in 11th place.

Sioux Falls returns to action next week at the J.R. Watkins Invite in Lake City, Minnesota on Oct. 3-4.

Doom posts career-high 18 digs

Northwestern senior Jessa Doom recorded first double-double for the Red Raiders in a 3-1 loss to Midland on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.

Northwestern dropped the contest 15-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14, but Doom, a Wagner native, recorded 37 assists and 18 digs. Doom's 18 digs were a new career-high for the 5-foot-9 setter.

On the season, Doom is averaging 9.22 assists per set and has 162 digs on the season.

Northwestern (11-12) playings Morningside on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.