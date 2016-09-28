Mitchell finding ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks

Mitchell's Gregory Guthrie (52) fights off the block to get to Yankton's Nate Stephenson (14) during a game earlier this season at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

The Mitchell High School football team has been getting accustomed to seeing opposing quarterbacks hit the ground.

In five games this season, Mitchell has recorded 12 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss. The Kernel defense as a whole has proved, when playing at its best, the unit can shut down opposing rushing and passing attacks as well as force turnovers. All together, the defense has recorded nine interceptions, four fumbles and held teams to an average of 13.6 points per game.

Leading the stalwart defense has been a variety of fresh contributors on the Kernel defensive line. The Kernels have started more than eight different players on the defensive line and more than 20 players have recorded a tackle this season.

"The key is one-way players," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "Then they are fresh, they get coached up and they get time to recharge."

Junior defensive ends Gregory Guthrie, Kyle Foote and Damian Krogman have found most of the Kernels' success on the defensive line. Guthrie leads the team with 2.5 sacks, while Foote has one sack and five tackles for loss and Krogman has 4.5 tackles for loss and .5 sacks.

"It's fun to get guys subbed in and get some playing time," Guthrie said. "Everybody is doing their job and we've been able to hit the quarterback."

The trio of juniors have joined Michael Horton, Spencer Morgan, Michael Loudner and Carter Max in winning battles in the trenches.

"Some of the individuals we've put on (the defensive line) are kids that work hard and they love playing the game of football," VanOverschelde said. "Especially at those defensive end positions with Damian Krogman and Kyle Foote. They've proven to be up for that challenge and really embraced that role and take it seriously."

Both Foote and Krogman are former linebackers turned defensive ends. Each has adapted to the position on the defensive line despite being listed under 6-feet tall. Size hasn't hindered the quick linemen as they've helped put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"It may be non-traditional, but football is game where guys at multiple speeds and sizes can compete," VanOverschelde said. "We knew we had guys that could contribute, it was just finding the right fit and luckily we've found it."

Heading into the final four games of the season, Mitchell will continue to look at the defensive line to find ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The depth on the Kernels defensive line has allowed for 11 different Kernel players to record at least part of a sack this season.

"It also allows us to adjust to certain situations. It's a luxury with some depth that we're able to put together," VanOverschelde said. "We've had success with it and we hope to have continued success."