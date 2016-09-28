DWU soccer teams fall to Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa—The Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer team dropped its first Great Plains Athletic Conference game of the season, 3-1 to Northwestern College on Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.

Peter Wartenberg scored DWU's lone goal as the Tigers were outshot 29-10. DWU goalie Gaston Miteff had a season-high 15 saves in the loss.

The Tigers (1-7, 0-1 GPAC) host Doane University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.

Tiger women shutout by Red Raiders

In the women's soccer contest, DWU fell to Northwestern 1-0 on Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.

Kira Miller recorded 14 saves as DWU's goalie in the loss.

DWU (0-9, 0-1 GPAC) plays Doane University at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.