Nelson finishes 26th for Tiger women's golf team

LINCOLN, Neb.—Dakota Wesleyan University women's golfer Nicole Nelson carded a two-day score of 182 to finish in 26th place at the College of Saint Mary/Midland University Fall Invitational on Wednesday at the Miracle Hills Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On Tuesday, the teams competed at the Fremont Golf Course in Fremont, Nebraska.

DWU's Emily Sharkey finished in 59th place.

The Tigers compete at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Qualifier Monday at the Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.