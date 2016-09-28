PARKER—Freeman Academy's Thaniel Schroeder won the boys cross-country race at the Parker Invitational on Wednesday in Parker.

Schroeder finished the 5K-shortened race with a time of 15 minutes and 15.18 seconds, while his teammate, Dane Allison, finished fourth (15:57.75). Freeman Academy's Brennan Haggerty placed sixth (16:26.31) to help the team place first overall with 10 points.

Mitchell Christian's Alec Nelson placed fifth (16:20.78), Platte-Geddes' Caden Tegethoff finished eighth (16:33.18) and Canistota's Trey Ortman finished ninth (16:48.38).

In the girls race, Menno's Morgan Edelman finished second (20:17.84) behind Alcester-Hudson's Kendra Jensen (19:48.18). Canistota's Kara Roshone finished third (20:31.81) and Avon's Alexa Sees finished seventh (21:13.00).

Gayville-Volin won the girls team title with 14 points, while James Valley Christian finished second.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton girls win Colman-Egan Invite

COLMAN—The Mount Vernon/Plankinton girls cross-country team won the Colman-Egan Invite on Wednesday on Colman.

The Titans finished with 16 points to win the seven-team event. Deubrook Area finished second with 24 points and Howard took third with 30 points.

Lorna Gregerson was the Titans' top finisher as she finished third with a time of 20:29. Savannah Schmidt placed sixth (20:57), Lainey Gregerson took seventh (21:33) and Tay Westendorf finished ninth (21:54) to round out the team's score.

Deubrook Area's Jose Olsen won the individual title with a time of 19:35 and Howard's Emma Neises finished fourth (20:43).

In the boys race, Mount Vernon/Plankinton finished seventh with 66 points, while Elkton-Lake Benton won the event with 24 points.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Spens Schlicht placed 11th with a time of 18:41.