BROOKINGS — Saturday's Missouri Valley Football Conference opener is an important one for the No. 15-ranked South Dakota State University Jackrabbits, who meet No. 8 Western Illinois at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

After two losses in the non-conference portion of the schedule, the Jacks (1-2) need to get off to a good start in league play if they're planning on a playoff run for a fifth consecutive season. The Jackrabbits got ran over Sept. 17 in a 38-31 loss to Cal Poly, in which the Mustangs ran for 440 of its 601 yards of total offense.

The game—a 6 p.m. start—will be carried online on ESPN3.com.

It's been a splendid start for first-year coach Charlie Fisher and the Leathernecks (3-0), who are riding high after defeating in-state foe and Football Bowl Subdivision team Northern Illinois 28-23. Fisher replaced Bob Nielson, who left WIU for Vermillion and the University of South Dakota.

In addition to this season's record and playoff situation, the Jacks could do well to avenge last year's 30-24, double-overtime loss in Macomb, Illinois, which occurred in the final week of the season, propelling the Fighting Leathernecks into the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and denying SDSU the opportunity for a potential top-eight playoff seed. The Jacks have lost three straight Missouri Valley openers.

South Dakota (1-2) at Youngstown State (2-1)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The University of South Dakota is looking to do something it has never done in its Missouri Valley Football Conference history: start 1-0.

The Coyotes, are looking to rebound off of a 47-44 double overtime loss to North Dakota on Sept. 17 and will try to reach the red zone. They've scored every time they've made it inside the 20-yard-line this season, a perfect 9-for-9 this season. Quarterback Chris Streveler leads the nation in points responsible for at 26 points per game.

Both teams are back on the field this week after byes. YSU (2-1) closed out the non-conference portion of its slate with a 38-6 win over Robert Morris on Sept. 17. The Penguins, who are averaging 294 rushing yards a game and haven't allowed a rushing touchdown all year, have won seven straight league openers, while USD has never won a league opener in four tries. YSU also owns the all-time series with the Coyotes, 4-0.

University of Sioux Falls (4-0) at Augustana (3-1)

SIOUX FALLS — A pair of nationally ranked teams battling for supremacy in both the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the city of Sioux Falls, No. 24 Augustana and No. 12 USF will battle Saturday for the Key to the City trophy.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 1 p.m. The game will be aired live on MidcoSN2.

Augustana is coming off a hard-fought 41-38 loss at No. 21 Minnesota Duluth last week. The Cougars snuck past No. 22 Bemidji State at home a week ago. The Vikings enter Saturday's game leading the NSIC and ranked third in the country averaging 48.5 points per game. Augustana has put up 497.3 yards of offense in 2016, which ranks sixth in the conference and 20th in the country. USF is averaging 42.2 points per game and currently leads the NSIC averaging 569.5 yards of offense per game.

Minot State (1-3) at Northern State (2-2)

ABERDEEN — It's Gypsy Days in Aberdeen on Saturday, as the Northern State University football team hosts Minot State at Swisher Field. The contest will start at 2:30 p.m.

Northern State rode a strong game from Christian McAlvain, who had 128 yards and two touchdowns passing and and ran for 157 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown in a 31-7 win over Concordia-St. Paul. Minot State traveled to Fayette, Iowa and lost at Upper Iowa, 35-7, in which the Beavers allowed 21 third-quarter points in the loss.

New Mexico Highlands (0-4) at Black Hills State (3-1)

SPEARFISH — Despite a loss to rival South Dakota Mines a week ago, Black Hills State is in the midst of one of its best starts to a season in years and will take on New Mexico Highlands in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets host the Swarm Days game at 2 p.m. Central Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. BHSU is second in the RMAC right now and has its best record since 2010, when they were 3-1. A win on Saturday would match BHSU's all-time best record in NCAA-era history with four wins.

The Cowboys enter Saturday's game 0-4 and have scored just 37 points on the season. Vincent Venegas leads the team with 121 rushing yards, but overall the Cowboys have totaled just 427 rushing yards.

Adams State (1-3) at South Dakota Mines (3-1)

RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines can move to 4-1 on the season with a win for Rocker Days Saturday, as the Hardrockers host Adams State in Rapid City.

The game is a 7 p.m. Central time start at O'Harra Stadium. South Dakota Mines has been riding high this week after a 46-17 win over Black Hills State in the annual Homestake Trophy game. Jake Sullivan accounted for five touchdowns, including three rushing scores and Mines ran up 681 yards on 91 plays in the win.

Adams State lost its first three games of the year but they did edge out Chadron State last weekend in Alamosa, Colorado 31-30.

Dakota State (4-1) at Waldorf (Iowa) (1-4)

FOREST CITY, Iowa — For the second time in four weeks, the Dakota State University Trojans and the Waldorf University Warriors will meet in football. This time it's a North Star Athletic Association matchup, with a 4 p.m. start at Bolstorff Field.

In the first meeting, Dakota State scored its first 22 points of the game for a 22-0 lead and never looked back for a 36-14 non-conference victory over Waldorf on Sept. 17 at Trojan Field.

The Trojans finished their three-game homestand undefeated on Sept. 24 with a 36-17 North Star Athletic Association conference victory over Jamestown (N.D.), despite an hour-delay due to lightning in the annual Trojan Days' homecoming football game. It was the seventh victory in the last nine games for the Trojans, dating from last season when DSU ended the 2015 season with a 3-1 record.

Presentation College (2-1) at Trinity Bible College (N.D.) (2-3)

ELLENDALE, N.D. — Off their first loss of the season, Presentation will look to get back on track Saturday at Trinity Bible College in a non-conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Saints currently have the nation's top pass defense, allowing just 85.3 yards per game and the team is sixth in the country in total defense per game, allowing 266 yards. But they couldn't win a shootout with Dickinson State in the conference opener, allowing 55 points and 306 rushing yards.

Trinity Bible, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, is 2-3 for the season and is coming off a 35-6 road loss to Mayville State. The Lions are averaging 210 yards per game and have just one passing touchdown in five games.