OMAHA, Neb.—Myles Coleman scored 23 points to lead the Dakota Magic as they improved to 5-1 on the season with a 103-99 win over the Omaha Chargers on Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Aronn Suggs added 16 points and Luke Moyer chipped in 15 points for the Magic, who led 53-43 at halftime.

For the Chargers, Deverell Biggs scored a game-high 27 points in the loss.

The Magic will face the Chargers on Oct. 11 at the Corn Palace.