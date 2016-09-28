Colome's Kaydee Heath, right, hits the ball as Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Sydney Muckey, left, tries to block it during a high school volleyball match on Tuesday in Lake Andes. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Callie Health's 14 digs and seven kills carried Colome to victory. Rayne Hermsen pitched in with 16 digs and seven aces on the night.

For ACDC, Shaylin Stotz amassed 19 digs and five kills, while Megan Mudder accounted for 10 digs, five kills and four aces in the loss.

Colome (5-9) travels to Stuart, Nebraska, on Tuesday to play in the Stuart Triangular. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (5-9) travels to Corsica on Monday to play Corsica-Stickney.

Dakota Valley 3

Bon Homme 0

NORTH SIOUX CITY — In an anticipated matchup between two heavyweights on Tuesday night, No. 2 Dakota Valley thumped No. 3 Bon Homme in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-11 and 25-18.

Merideth Lammers turned in a stellar performance for Dakota Valley with 16 kills and 11 digs. Elizabeth Lammers recorded 10 kills and 10 digs to go with her three aces.

For Bon Homme, Sierra Mesman had nine kills and 13 digs and Jeni Schmidt compiled nine kills and 11 digs.

Dakota Valley also won the JV game 2-0.

Dakota Valley (18-2) travels to Homer, Nebraska, on Tuesday to play Homer. Bon Homme (17-2) plays Menno in Menno on Thursday.

Howard 3

Mitchell Christian 0

HOWARD — Howard cruised past Mitchell Christian in straight sets on Tuesday night in Howard.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-9 and 25-8.

Hilary Albrecht powered Howard with her seven kills, while Katelyn Kampshoff amassed 11 assists in the victory.

Mitchell Christian's Kaitlyn Asmus had five digs and four kills in the loss for Mitchell Christian. Erica Thompson contributed nine assists.

Howard (8-8) travels to Flandreau on Thursday to play Flandreau. Mitchell Christian (2-13) plays Canistota in Canistota on Thursday.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3

Highmore-Harrold 0

FORESTBURG — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket only needed three sets to dispense of Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday night.

Myah Selland propelled SCW with her 13 kills and four blocks. Kayla Olson assisted on 21 points to go with eight digs.

Natalie Leisinger had 29 digs in the loss for Highmore-Harrold.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (8-4) plays Sunshine Bible Academy in Forestburg on Thursday. Highmore-Harrold (5-5) plays Wessington Springs in the opening round of the 281 Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Lyman 3

Kimball/White Lake 0

KIMBALL — Lyman defeated the Kimball/White Lake in straight sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15.

Darby Deffenbaugh racked up 16 assists to go with 19 digs. Brooklyn Donald contributed 10 kills and 10 digs, while Sage Pulse had eight kills.

Shelby Schindler and Brooklyn Halverson led Lyman with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Bailey DeJong added nine kills and four blocks. Carly Uthe and Hannah Thiry dished out 17 and 12 assists, respectively. Sara Herman added 23 digs for the Raiders.

Kimball/White Lake (11-3) plays Hanson in White Lake on Thursday. Lyman (16-6) hosts Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Presho.

Avon 3

Scotland 1

SCOTLAND — Avon picked up a road victory as it downed Scotland on Tuesday night in Scotland.

Set scores were 25-19, 24-26, 25-15 and 25-15.

Avon was led by Kacie Mudder's nine digs, eight blocks and six kills. Hanna Powers chipped in 14 assists and 19 digs.

Scotland received big games from Taylor Bietz who had 24 assists, 25 digs and three aces. Taylor Gall knocked down 10 kills to go with her 17 digs.

Avon (5-10) travels to Mitchell on Monday to play Mitchell Christian. Scotland (4-8) plays Parkston on Thursday in Scotland.

Parkston 3

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

TRIPP — Paige Semmler's game-high 11 kills pushed Parkston past Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Tripp.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15.

Semmler added four blocks and three aces, while Faith Rands and Lauren Reiner each chipped in six kills in the win. Sammi Murtha finished with 29 assists and nine digs, while Nicky Weber had four kills and 17 digs.

For TDA, Matti Reiner had six kills, seven blocks and three digs. Alexis Gregerson led the team with 18 digs and Erica Koster added eight assists, 14 digs and two aces.

Parkston (9-8) plays Scotland on Thursday in Scotland. TDA (2-11) plays Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Corsica.

Ethan 3

Bridgewater-Emery 0

EMERY — After beginning the season by losing three of its first five games, Ethan has now ripped off 11-straight victories as the Rustlers rolled Bridgewater-Emery in three sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-21 and 25-16.

Ethan was powered by Karly Gustafson's 18 kills and Ellie Hohn's 12 kills and 10 digs. Kacey Bartscher contributed 40 assists and five kills in the victory.

Bridgewater-Emery received a solid game from Hannah Harberts as she accounted for 14 assists and eight digs in the loss.

Ethan (13-3) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Bridgewater-Emery (8-10) plays Avon in Avon on Oct 6.

Canistota 3

Freeman Academy/Marion 0

CANISTOTA — Canistota breezed by Freeman Academy/Marion in three sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-6.

Jordan Engbrecht led the Hawks with 10 kills and four blocks, while Cassidy Keller contributed 24 digs and five aces. Kassidy Engbrecht assisted on 30 points in the victory.

For Freeman Academy/Marion, Chelsey Heeg had 14 digs and nine kills.

Canistota (11-6) plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Canistota. Freeman Academy/Marion (7-7) hosts a triangular on Thursday at Freeman Academy.

Winner 3

Todd County 0

WINNER — Winner used a dominating first set en route to a three set victory over Todd County on Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-21 and 25-19.

Abby Marts turned in a solid performance with 11 kills and six digs, and Gracie Littau contributed 21 assists and nine digs in the victory.

Shayla Bordeaux had four kills in the loss for Todd County.

Winner (5-9) travels to Mobridge on Thursday to play Mobridge-Pollock.

Platte-Geddes 3

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2

PLATTE — It took five long sets for Platte-Geddes to claim a victory against No. 5 Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday night in Platte.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 29-31 and 15-12.

Alexis Peterson fueled the Panther victory as she accumulated 26 killed, four blocks and eight digs. Jada Nelson contributed 17 kills, five blocks and 10 digs of her own, while Hallie Hallock directed the Black Panther offense with 53 assists on the night.

No individual statistics were reported for Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Platte-Geddes (6-6) travels to Presho on Thursday to play Lyman. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (10-7) plays Chamberlain on Oct 6 in Plankinton.

Miller 3

Chamberlain 0

MILLER — Miller made quick work of Chamberlain in down the Cubs in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-17 and 25-9

No individual statistics were reported.

Chamberlain (7-7) plays Gregory on Thursday in Chamberlain. Miller (11-6) plays Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

Irene-Wakonda 3

Menno 2

WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda overcame a 2-1 deficit to bounce back and win the final two sets as they defeated Menno in a five-set thriller.

Set scores were 25-19, 12-25, 24-26, 25-18 and 15-12.

No individual statistics were reported.

Menno (6-5) plays Bon Homme in Menno on Thursday.

McCook Central/Montrose 3

Dell Rapids 0

DELL RAPIDS — McCook Central/Montrose blew past Dell Rapids in straight sets on Tuesday night in Dell Rapids.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16.

No individual statistics were reported.

McCook Central/Montrose (9-7) travels to Colton on Thursday to play Tri-Valley. Dell Rapids (9-7) plays Lennox on Thursday in Lennox.

White River 3

Gregory 0

WHITE RIVER — White River downed Gregory in straight sets on Tuesday night in White River.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19.

No individual statistics were reported.

Gregory (7-8) plays Chamberlain on Thursday in Chamberlain.

Volleyball Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 Avon def. Scotland, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15 Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 17-25, 15-6 Beresford def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 Bison def. Lemmon, 25-22, 25-9, 25-17 Canistota def. Freeman Academy, 25-21, 25-14, 25-6 Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 Colome def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 Custer def. Hill City, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20 Dakota Valley def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 Estelline def. Flandreau Indian, 25-5, 25-9, 25-6 Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-6, 25-21, 25-16 Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 Harding County def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-4, 25-17 Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 Herreid/Selby Area def. Edmunds Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 Hot Springs def. Edgemont, 25-22, 25-22, 25-7 Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8 Huron def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10 James Valley Christian def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14 Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 Lake Preston def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 19-17 Leola/Frederick def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 Lyman def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 McCook Central/Montrose def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 12-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12 Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-17, 25-9 Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 Northwestern def. Redfield/Doland, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6 Parkston def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-11, 26-24, 25-13 Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 15-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11 Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 St. Francis Indian def. Crow Creek, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-12, 18-25, 24-26, 15-11 Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17 Wall def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19 West Central def. Canton, 25-11, 25-9, 25-6 White River def. Gregory, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 Winner def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-21, 25-19