Athlete of the week: Donald doing it all for WiLdKats

KIMBALL—Brooklyn Donald is part of a balanced Kimball/White Lake volleyball team, and that is just fine with her.

The WiLdKats are off to a 12-2 start and went a perfect 5-0 last week, including 3-0 at their own tournament.

Donald has been key to Kimball/White Lake's success this season and recent seasons.

"She is just a hard-working kid," Kimball/White Lake coach Sarah Deffenbaugh said. "She is just an all-around solid player for us and a good role model for our younger athletes."

Donald continued her all around play last week. She racked up 54 digs, 47 kills and 19 aces for the WiLdKats last week. Donald also recorded three double-doubles.

For her performance, Donald has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, a weekly award voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

She leads the team in digs, aces and kills. Donald could possibly register more individual stats, but the WiLdKats have other options.

"We are a pretty balanced team, so she should probably have some bigger stats than what she does," Deffenbaugh said, "but we like to mix it around."

That is OK with Donald.

"It is really fun that there is not just one consistent player on our team," Donald said. "We all have really good strengths that we all just rely on each other, which is really fun and nice."

The 5-foot-10 Donald plays middle hitter, where she leads the team in kill percentage. However, other parts of her game have improved during her senior season.

"Brooklyn plays middle for us and she does a little outside as well," Deffenbaugh said. "Even though she probably leads in the stat categories at the net and blocking and hitting, where she has really improved on this season is her back row. She has become a more consistent passer and aggressive defensively."

Kimball/White Lake faced some familiar and unfamiliar foes last week. It defeated Corsica-Stickney and Wessington Springs early in the week. The WiLdKats then beat Jones County, Canistota and Burke/South Central in the tournament, taking down the Cougars in the title match.

"This week was pretty big for us," Donald said. "We were pretty excited to beat Burke/South Central because if we were to go to regions, we always see them there. It was pretty fun to see some different teams we don't see in the regular season."

The WiLdKats two losses this season were against Ethan and Mount Vernon/Plankinton, which is tied for No. 5 in the Class A South Dakota Sportswriters Association volleyball poll this week.

Kimball/White Lake lost to MVP in five sets. It was the first five-set defeat for the WiLdKats in the last two years.

"That was really fun to play," Donald said. "It really helps us learn we need to finish those tight sets."

Kimball/White Lake hope to finish the season at the Class B state tournament on Nov. 17-19 in Huron. The WiLdKats failed to qualify last season, but made it in 2013 and 2014.

"That motivates us a lot," Donald said about making it back to state. "Those were some of the best memories that our team has ever had. That is a really big goal for us this year."