Mitchell splits with Watertown

The Mitchell girls' fastpitch softball team capped off its regular season with a split against Watertown on Tuesday at Cadwell Park.

The Kernels will now prepare for the South Dakota state softball tournament this Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell lost to Watertown 5-4, but topped the Arrows 6-5 in the nightcap to earn the split.

Senior Aly VanderPol picked up the win for Mitchell in the second game. She gave up five runs on nine hits and struck out four batters. The Kernels' offense backed up VanderPol with 14 hits. VanderPol had two of the hits.

Jaycie Hinker led Mitchell by going 3-for-4 in game two. VanderPol and fellow senior Haylee Schoenfelder both went 2-for-4 in the win, while Camryn Krogman went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs.

The Arrows had runners on first and third with one out in the seventh inning, but senior Haley Rust turned a game-ending double play.

The Kernels let the first game slip away. Mitchell led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but it gave up three runs with two outs.

Tori Misiaszek took the loss for Mitchell. She gave up five runs on four hits and struck out seven batters. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate, drove in four runs and hit a three-run homer.

Hinker, VanderPol and Hannah Sibson each had a hit in the first game.

Mitchell will enter the state tournament with a 5-17-1 record.

"I think we are playing our best ball at the right time," Mitchell coach Jim Misiaszek said. "I think we are going to be able to surprise some people at the state tournament."