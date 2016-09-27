MHS girls tennis team tops Lynx

BRANDON—In its final dual of the regular season, the Mitchell High School girls tennis team topped Brandon Valley 7-2 on Tuesday in Brandon.

The Kernels won all three doubles matches and only dropped matches in Flight 4 and Flight 6 singles. Earlier in the season, Mitchell only beat Brandon Valley 5-4 and head coach Pat Moller said Tuesday's win over the Lynx indicated how much the Kernels have improved.

"I like the direction we are headed," Moller said. "We played a lot better this time (against the Lynx) and were much improved. The match scores showed that."

In No. 1 singles, Sammy Pooley earned a 10-7 win over Tanna Lehfeld, while Avery Larson and Kelsey Dahme each earned 10-1 wins in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Ashley Jones earned Mitchell's fourth singles victory in No. 5 singles with a 10-3 win over Lara Ellis. No. 4 singles Kaihlen Smith fell 10-3 to Sydney Pelletier and No. 6 Madison Bohlen dropped a 10-6 match to Bella Schultz.

In doubles action, Mitchell's No. 1 team won 10-6 and No. 3 doubles won 10-7. In No. 2 doubles, Dahme and Smith rallied to earn a 11-10(3) win over the Lynx.

"That was a tight match all the way," said Moller, who noted the Kernels trailed by as much as 8-3 before coming back to win the No. 2 doubles match. "We came all the way back to win in a tiebreaker. That was a good win for those girls and they've done that a few times this year."

Mitchell improved to 18-6 on the season and will compete in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Thursday in Brandon.

"You want to play your best tennis at the end of the season and I think we're doing that," Moller said. "We went through a pretty tough stretch during the heart of our schedule. I think we've learned from that and we're ready to play."