Tigers drop 3-1 volleyball decision vs. Morningside

The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team had its chances after rallying in the second set, but couldn't find an answer for the Morningside College offense, dropping a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle in four sets on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.

Set scores were 25-22, 27-29, 25-22 and 25-22 in favor of the Mustangs.

In set one, the Tigers came back and led 12-10 before the Mustangs took over, thanks to a few errors by DWU, taking set one 25-22. Set two was full of rallies by both teams, but the Tigers came out on top 29-27. After the break, DWU led by as much as six points, but weren't able to seal the deal as Morningside, which is receiving votes in the recent NAIA polls, took set three 25-22. DWU cruised to a 4-0 lead in set four, while also leading most of the set, but the Mustangs went on the take the final set of the contest.

Dana Misiaszek led the offensive attack with 15 kills and 13 digs, good for a double-double. Two other Tigers recorded double-doubles as Lauren Tadlock tallied 11 kills and 12 digs, while Michelle Van Epps added 41 assists and 14 digs. Taylor Spence recorded 35 digs in the loss.

The Tigers (12-6, 2-4 GPAC) visit Doane University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Crete, Neb.