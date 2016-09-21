Tigers place 6th at golf meet in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Dakota Wesleyan University men's golf team finished in sixth place out of 15 teams at the Blue River Classic Tuesday and Wednesday at the Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Senior Thomas Hogg led the Tigers in the two-day event finishing in a tie for eighth place. Freshman Connor Preston shot a two-day total of 156, good for a tie in 27th. Russell Pick and Coleman Caldwell both tied for 29th. The Tigers shot a 614 as a team.

Southeast Community College of Beatrice, Nebraska led the two-day event with a team score of 583, finishing in first place.

The Tigers return to action at the Midland Matches Saturday at the Oakland Golf Course in Oakland, Nebraska.