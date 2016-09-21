Tigers drop road soccer contest

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer team hit the road for a non-conference battle with NCAA Division II University of Mary, dropping the match by the final of 4-1 Wednesday night in Bismarck, N.D.

The Marauders jumped out to a quick 3-0 in the first half, but Peter Wartenberg responded with a goal to put the Tigers within two.

Later in the game, U-Mary added a goal to seal the win as they outshot the Tigers 22-3. Gaston Miteff recorded four saves in the first half, while John Sutherland tallied four saves in the second.

Warternberg recorded two shots on goal, while Connor Dodds added another shot on goal in the loss.

The Tigers (1-6) begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play against Northwestern College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.