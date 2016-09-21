DWU swept in GPAC volleyball match

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team battled Northwestern College in a Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup, losing in three sets Wednesday night in Orange City, Iowa.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a quick lead in set one to cruise to a 25-18 win. The Tigers held their own in set two, leading 6-2 early, but couldn't close the door as NWC won the set 25-20. In set three, it was all Northwestern, with a 25-8 win.

Lauren Tadlock tallied nine kills, while Dana Misiaszek pitched in eight. Setter Michelle Van Epps recorded 25 assists and eight digs, while Taylor Spence and Mallory Cooper added seven digs each in the loss.

The Tigers (11-5, 1-3) host College of Saint Mary at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Christen Family Athletic Center.