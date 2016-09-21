Parkston's Genant playing as true freshman for SDSU

BROOKINGS—Parkston graduate Wes Genant was one of two true freshmen that had their redshirts pulled last Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle saw his first action of the season during SDSU's 38-31 loss against Cal-Poly on Saturday in Brookings.

"Wes Genant has been doing a tremendous job," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said after the game. "To pull his redshirt at offensive line, says that we really believe in him."

Defensive back Jacob Brown was the other true freshman to get his redshirt pulled for the Jackrabbits in the game.

"Their heads were swimming today, but they will be much better because of this," Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits (1-2) have a bye this weekend. They will host Western Illinois on Oct. 1 in Brookings.

Rice finishes 2nd at Jimmie Invite

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Mitchell graduate Jacob Rice helped the Jamestown University men's golf team finish second at the Jimmie Fall Invite on Monday.

The Jimmies shot a 602. Minot State was recognized as the team champions although their golfers elected to play as individuals.

Rice shot a 2-over par 146 to finish fourth.

Next up for the Jimmies is the North Star Athletic Conference Fall Conference Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Winckler, Wagner help Mount Marty place 3rd

YANKTON—A pair of local athletes helped the Mount Marty College women's golf team finish third at the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic in North Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday. The Lancers shot a 675.

Kellie Winckler (Lake Andes) tied for second, while Logan Wagner (Parkston) tied for 16th for the Lancers. Winckler shot a 156 (78 on both days) and Wagner carded a 169.

Morningside College won the tournament with a 647.

The Lancers will play in the Midland Invite on Tuesday and Wednesday in Fremont, Nebraska and Omaha, Nebraska.