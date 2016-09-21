Tadlock thriving with Tigers

Dakota Wesleyan's Lauren Tadlock goes up for a kill against Dordt College earlier this season at the Corn Palace. (Matt Gade/Republic)

After not receiving many scholarship offers at Rapid City Central High School, she signed to play at Iowa Central Community College. After a coaching change, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. She did not play for the Panthers, but instead, played on the school's club volleyball team. Her team played against club teams from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.

She was competing against quality players, but she wanted something more.

"It got to the point where I really missed the competition and then missed being in those smaller classrooms and the aspect of a team, where you are together every day and you are holding each other accountable," Tadlock said.

She approached her brother, Nick, about possibly going to Dakota Wesleyan. Nick is a former baseball player for the Tigers.

She contacted former DWU coach, Eric Viney, about joining the Tigers. Tadlock transferred to DWU after the fall semester in 2013.

"I packed up everything a week before finals," Tadlock said. "I took my finals and then moved back to South Dakota and ended up moving to the dorms here at Dakota Wesleyan and joined the volleyball team."

Except before she arrived, Viney was let go and the Tigers were without a coach.

"At the time that I made my decision to actually come and follow through with it, there wasn't a coach at all," Tadlock said. "So I kind of figured if they are taking a chance on giving me a bit of a scholarship and letting me be a part of their team, I am going to take a chance on the coaching staff and have faith that there would be a good coach put in."

Dakota Wesleyan hired Lindsay Wilber in Dec. 2013 and she's provided some stability for Tadlock.

"Coach Wilber is the longest coach that I have ever had," Tadlock said. "I am used to a lot of turnover in coaching."

Wilber has since watched Tadlock turn into one of the best hitters in school history. Tadlock recently surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark. She is one of six players in school history to reach the milestone. She also has over 650 digs.

"She has been instrumental as a player in helping me as a coach really just turning this program around a little bit," Wilber said.

Tadlock knew the 1,000 kill milestone was within reach before this season. She had never reached 1,000 kills in high school.

"That was a big goal for me and I think that was also a driving force to go out there and prove to myself that I can be that kind of a volleyball player," Tadlock said.

Wilber said Tadlock's individual stats are a reflection of her work outside of the court.

"She is a product of her own hard work and just an incredible athlete that just really commits herself to the weight room and working out," Wilber said. "She is just the prime example of a college athlete."

Tadlock and the Tigers went through their lumps her first two seasons. DWU won 19 matches the last two seasons, including 11 last season.

"It has really been a building process and I know that it has been one of those things coach Wilber right away was like, this is something that we all have to buy into and it was totally a trust the process kind of thing," Tadlock said.

The Tigers are now turning heads this season. With half a season left to play, the Tigers are 11-4 right now as they look toward making a push to the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.

"It gets a little more real every time you finish up with a game," Tadlock said about finishing her career. "If it has ever been a time to leave it all on the court, I think it is definitely this season."