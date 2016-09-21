Chamberlain wins Pre-Region 3A meet at Lakeview

Chamberlain's Adam Hutmacher chips on to the green at Hole No. 18 during the Pre-Region 3A golf meet on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

The Chamberlain boys golf team won the Pre-Region 3A golf tournament on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Chamberlain carded a four-player team score of 313 to win the seven-team event. Parkston came in second with a 345, while Mobridge-Pollock placed third with a score of 348.

Parkston's Jacob Lee and Chamberlain's Tiegen Priebe tied for first place, with each player carding a 75. If there's a tie during the Region 3A meet next week, the two players would proceed to a playoff.

Chamberlain's Adam Hutmacher placed third with a 76, while Cameron Caldwell and Drayton Priebe tied for fourth place with scores of 81 to round out the Cubs' team score.

The same teams will compete in the Region 3A meet on Monday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Boys Pre-Region 3A tournament

Tuesday at Lakeview GC, Mitchell (par 72)

Team results: 1. Chamberlain 313, 2. Parkston 345, 3. Mobridge-Pollock 348, 4. St. Francis 418, 5. Redfield-Doland 429, 6. Todd County 460, 7. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 554.

Individual results (top 60 percent of field would advance to state, top 22 on Monday):

T1. Tiegen Priebe, C, 75, and Jacob Lee, P, 75; 3. Adam Hutmacher, C, 76; T4. Cameron Caldwell, C, and Drayton Priebe, C, 81; 6. Noah Fried, M-P, 82; 7. Danny Sauze, C, 83;

8. Nate Hohn, P, 84; 9. Bryce Hammer, TC, 85; 10. Stone Jensen, M-P, 86; 11. Dalton Faehrich, M-P, 89, T12. Braden Goehring, M-P, Thomas Denoyer, SF, Quinn Bormann, P, 91; T15. Gabe Suchor, R-D, and Braden Bruening, 95; 17. Mason Schoenhard, M-P, 99; 18. Blaine Rothhacker, R-D, 100; T19. Carter Kalda, P, Caleb Clairmont, TC, Shane Witt, SF, 104; 22. Josh Iron Shell, SF, 109.