DWU men's golf team sits in sixth place at Blue River Classic

LINCOLN, Neb.—The Dakota Wesleyan University men's golf team sits in sixth place after the first day of the Blue River Classic on Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

DWU carded a team score of 313 and lead seventh-place Dordt College by one stroke. Southeast Community College leads the 15-team event with a score of 297.

For the Tigers, Tom Hogg carded a 76 to tie for 13th place individually. Russell pick shot a 77 to tie for 19th place and Cal Wiese finished with a 79 to tie for 28th place. Connor Preston and Coleman Caldwell carded an 81 and 84, respectively, to round out DWU's team score.

Kean Kontor, of Southeast CC, and Morningside's Zach Ward are tied for the top individual spot with 72s.

DWU concludes the Blue River Classic today in Lincoln, Nebraska.