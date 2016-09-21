MTI Mavericks men's and women's rodeo teams sit in eighth place

Mitchell Technical Institute's men's and women's rodeo teams currently sit in eighth place in the Great Plains Region standings.

MTI has 250 points on the season in the men's competition, with Dickinson State leading the way with 1,030 points. In the women's division, Black Hills State leads with 1,158.33 points and MTI has 80 points.

In the standings, Cody Tupper sits in the third place in the saddle bronc, while Olathe Schmidt is in eighth place in bull riding. In tie-down roping, Lynden Nelson is 11th place, while Reid Rutten is in sixth and Nelson eighth in steer wrestling.

The men's team placed ninth overall at the Falcon Frontier Days college rodeo on Sept. 10 in River Falls, Wisconsin. Schmidt finished second in the long-go in bull riding, while Nelson placed fifth in steer wrestling.