MHS dance team takes ninth, cheer team places 10th at Huron Invite

The Mitchell High School competitive dance team placed ninth and the competitive cheer team took 10th at the Huron Invite on Tuesday in Huron.

Mitchell's dance team finished the competition with 204.83 points, scoring sixth in the pom routine (222.5) and seventh in hip-hop (209.5) and kick (182.5). Sioux Falls Washington won the 11-team dance competition with a score of 269.67.

In the cheer competition, Mitchell finished with a score of 178.5, finishing ahead of Rapid City Central and Pierre. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition with a score of 240.5.

Mitchell competes in the O'Gorman Invite on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.