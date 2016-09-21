Kernels swept in Pierre

PIERRE—The Mitchell soccer teams were swept against Pierre on Tuesday in Pierre.

Mitchell dropped a high school girls' soccer match against powerhouse Pierre 8-0 on Tuesday in Pierre, while the boys' team lost to the Governors 8-1.

Mitchell girls' coach Jason Wear said score in his team's match doesn't tell the whole story.

"The score does not reflect how well the girls played," Wear said. "Pierre is now 9-1-1 and easily one of the top teams in the state."

The Kernels surrendered an own goal in the first period. They had six shots on goal against the second-ranked Governors. Mitchell also had a pair of shots hit the post, said Wear.

"Six shots on goal, on a team that is 9-1-1, that is improvement and that is what we want to see," Wear said.

The Governors bolted out to a commanding 6-0 lead after the first period and used their team speed to give Mitchell problems.

"Their speed beat us," Wear said. "We tried to run somewhat of an offside trap. Their speed was just too much for us."

Grace Endorf was the team MVP, while goalie Caroline Titze had 18 saves.

The Mitchell boys' fell behind 6-1 at halftime in their match. Parker Roden scored Mitchell's lone goal in the first period on an assist from Seth Paulson.

"We had a rough twenty minutes," Mitchell coach Ken Novak said. "Our midfield and forwards played an excellent game both in possession and in creating opportunities up top. Cameron Gauger and Nathaneal Zapf played exceptionally well."

Novak echoed Wear's thoughts and said the score doesn't tell the entire story.

"We had moments of textbook perfect passing and brilliant soccer," Novak said. "The score does not reflect the progress that these young men have made."

The Mitchell soccer teams will host Harrisburg starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.