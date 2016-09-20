DWU downs Dakota State in five-set match

With half of the season left to play, Dakota Wesleyan has already tied last season's win total.

The Tigers reached their 11th win of the season on Tuesday with a five-set marathon win over Dakota State at the Corn Palace. The Tigers are now 11-4. They went 11-20 last season.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25 and 15-5.

Outside hitter Lauren Tadlock powered Dakota Wesleyan with 22 kills, eight digs and two block assists. Katie Vetch added 12 kills, four block assists and two solo blocks.

Michelle Van Epps dished out 53 assists and moved into fourth place on the school's all-time assists list. She now has 2,616.

Rebecca Frick notched 11 kills, Dana Misiaszek added eight kills and Kimberly VanBockern had seven in the victory. Taylor Spence had 19 digs and Emily Pengilly recorded 15 digs for the Tigers.

Dakota Wesleyan will play at Northwestern College at 7:30 p.m. today in Orange City, Iowa.