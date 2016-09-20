Mitchell sweeps away Bobcats

In a match Tuesday in which the Kernels never trailed in any of their three sets, the Mitchell High School volleyball team took care of business.

Playing the winless Brookings Bobcats, the Kernels took the Eastern South Dakota Conference match by a score of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-22.

"I don't care what their record is. In the ESD, any given night is going to be a good match," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "You have to be mentally and physically ready to go every night and I think that was the case here."

Brookings showed its share of fight, including a late charge in the third set. But it was the Kernels' strong pair of sophomore hitters in Mackenzie Miller and Chelsea Brewster that got MHS going all night.

Their role was important, given the hole left by the absence of senior middle hitter Haley Burdick, who will be out at least a couple of weeks since picking up an injury in the Sept. 13 loss at Huron. The Kernels brought Sage Jorgensen into the lineup for much of the night and had both Mackenzie Miller and Chelsea Brewster step into the middle-hitter roles.

"We're athletic and we have kids that can play multiple roles," she said. "They can step in and make the plays and there was no confusion tonight, there was no first-time jitters of where you're going to be on the court."

Mitchell used a combination of kills from Miller, Brewster and Carly Haring to pull away in set one and win by seven points, clinched on a Brewster kill. In the second set, Mitchell had a 10-3 run in the middle of the set to again pull away and win the set by 10 points.

On another balanced offensive night, Brewster credited the team's ability to play well, regardless of who is on the court.

"I'd say our communication and they way we talk to each other, we can get each other going," she said. "We're able to play in a way that keeps our team in the game, regardless of who's playing or who might be on the court. We can work well together."

The third frame went back and forth until Mitchell broke a 10-10 tie with a two kills each from Jenna Weich and Miller to go up 14-10. Maggie Kattner and Megan Sebert each stepped in with aces down the stretch for the 25-22 match-clinching win.

Mandy Schmidt had a strong game for Mitchell, tallying 37 assists in just three sets. Miller finished the game with 15 kills and 13 digs and Brewster had a dozen kills. Haring had three blocks and Lauren Larson had 11 digs.

For the Bobcats (0-9), Anni Johnson and Jaci Sebern each had six kills, with Sebern adding three aces. Michaela Jewett had 26 assists and Miranda Ysbrand had 13 digs in the loss.

"Our kill efficiency has been better and we've worked pretty hard to reduce our errors but overall, we just need to play with intensity and just let our mistakes go," said Brookings coach Jodi Melius.

The Kernels now transition to playing an important District 3AA match on Saturday, when they travel to Pierre to take on the Governors, who are 3-5.

"We know that every game, we have to keep our energy up and we have to work as hard as we can to beat the other opponent," Brewster said.

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 25-14, 21-25 and 15-12. Maggie Kattner had 19 assists and an ace. Tess Limberg had 17 digs and an ace, with Sage Jorgensen adding eight digs, eight kills and an ace.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 25-15, 25-17.

Freshman A: Brookings won 23-25, 25-21 and 15-9

Freshman B: Brookings won 25-19, 13-25 and 16-14.