Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the third quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS—In the 50-plus year history of Vikings football, Fran Tarkenton is right at the top of the list of the team's legends.

He would put Chad Greenway right up there, as well.

Tarkenton would fit the profile of a Vikings' legend. He played in two stints with the Vikings, totaling 13 years. Greenway, now in his 11th year with the Vikings, the only team he's ever played for, is in similar territory.

"He has been a consummate professional," Tarkenton told The Daily Republic prior to Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. "A great pro and a great teammate. It's all anyone associated with the Vikings could possibly ask for. He's been a great player and a great guy for this franchise. We're lucky to have him."

Earlier this year, Greenway said he's given thought about how his career might have been different if the Vikings wouldn't have used their first-round pick in 2006 on the Mount Vernon native.

"The career just shakes out totally differently if I say, play in Jacksonville for 11 years, or somewhere else," he told The Daily Republic at training camp in Mankato, Minnesota. "Given the local support I've had, it's certainly been because I've played so close for all those years. It makes it so much easier for family to drive over, or friends to drive over four-and-a-half hours and take in a game. It gives me a chance to see so many more people because they're so close."

Greenway is one of 24 Vikings all-time to play at least 140 games with the team, reaching 142 games on Sunday, two games behind teammate Brian Robison. If he stays healthy and plays the rest of the season, he could be in the top-15 in team history for games played. Greenway didn't start Sunday—only the sixth time in his career that's been the case—but he's 12th in team history in games started (with 136) and the only active Viking with more than

Tarkenton said there's something special about being identified with one franchise for the bulk of your career.

"It's in your DNA," he said. "I grew up and cheered for the Redskins but once you get to this level, your team is your team no matter what. Now, on the weekends, I look for the scores of two teams, the Minnesota Vikings and my Georgia Bulldogs. That never goes away."

Defense makes stout start

Holding opponents to 30 total points in the first two games, the Minnesota Vikings' defense has been quite good to start the season.

And Anthony Barr expected it to be that way.

The Vikings linebacker said the team is clicking early and building off of what the team had in place at the end of the 2015 season, when the team won the NFC North championship.

"We kind of had an idea of what we had coming off of last year and the last two or three games a little bit," he said. "We found ourselves a little bit and carried it into the offseason, into the preseason and we're here here now and we're playing good football now."

Through two games, the Vikings are already plus-five in the turnover differential category, only behind the Arizona Cardinals.

"When the opportunity is there, we try to make a play," Barr said after Sunday's 17-14 win over Green Bay in the debut of U.S. Bank Stadium. "Fortunately, we were able to make some plays ... we were able to get the important ones."

Fellow linebacker Erik Kendricks said the Vikings knew they had to stay after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and would come up with the turnovers, even if prior chances had gotten away."

"It's a football, it bounces certain ways sometimes," he said. "Sometimes it's our way and sometimes it's theirs. But we got two turnovers late and I think those were the biggest plays of the game. We got them when we needed it and we were putting pressure on them all day."

The last of those turnovers, a late game-sealing interception from Trae Waynes, put a bow on a tough night for the Michigan State product.

"He was in tight coverage all night ... You're playing against one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Greenway said. "They have a great passing game with great receivers. Trae stood up at the end and made a huge play. We know he's going to do that because that's what he's done all the time."