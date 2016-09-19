Gregory's Andy McCance, right, runs with the ball during a prep football game against Miller on Friday in Miller. (Photo courtesy of Scott Anshutz)

GREGORY—There's not many quarterbacks in South Dakota—college, pro or otherwise—that pass for six touchdowns in a single game.

There's even fewer quarterbacks that have passed for six touchdowns in a nine-man football game.

Gregory's Andy McCance joined six passing touchdown club in the Gorillas' 40-13 victory over Miller on Friday in Miller.

"He's throwing the ball pretty good," Gregory head coach Brian Allmendinger said. "He has real good accuracy, he is pretty mobile so he can buy himself time when he needs to."

Against the Rustlers, McCance completed 15-of-17 passes for 344 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 23 yards per pass and the six touchdowns set a Gregory school record for passing touchdowns in a single game. Mat Braun tossed five passing touchdowns for the Gorillas in 2010 and McCance's 344 passing yards were eight yards short of Jaden Bartling's school record of 352.

"The guys up front gave him time and the guys running routes got open. It's a team thing," Allmendinger said. "He really put it on them with his accuracy. I don't think I've seen a quarterback throw with such accuracy. He hit receivers in stride and it was right to them. It was fun to watch."

For his performance against Miller, McCance has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, a weekly award voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

McCance, a 5-foot-9, 180 pound junior, is in his second season as Gregory's starting quarterback and the extra year of experience is paying off. The Gorillas are out a perfect 4-0 start and are ranked No. 4 in Class 9AA in this week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll.

"He's really made great strides at that position," Allmendinger said. "He's developed so much more as a runner and can make guys miss in the open field. The game has slowed down and he's a lot more comfortable on Friday nights."

Against Miller, McCance added 12 carries for 85 yards and in Gregory's 32-7 win over Bon Homme two weeks ago McCance added two rushing touchdowns.

"I've gotten stronger and I've gotten faster," McCance said. "I'm able to find my receivers quicker and my offensive line has given me a lot more time."

McCance is the latest Gregory quarterback to have success under center for the Gorillas. During Allmendinger's tenure as Gregory's head coach the Gorillas have all-state quarterbacks in Braun, Bartling and Kurt Braun, who led Gregory to the Class 9AA state title in 2014.

"He's right up there," Allmendinger said about all the quarterbacks he's coached. "Andy has always thrown well and now this year, he's a little more explosive running the football. They've all been great football players for us."

Aiding McCance has been a plethora of wide receivers and running backs. Robert Vomacka was McCance's favorite target against Miller, as the senior hauled in six passes for 143 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown. Joseph Veskrna, Jayd VanDerWerff, Jeremiah Beck and Jon Bakke each caught at least two passes in the win as well.

"If it's close coverage, I can just throw it up to those guys and more often than not, they'll catch it," McCance said. "That helps a lot and it helps our offense."

Allmendinger said McCance is "seeing the benefits of his hard work" and credited his quarterback with spending extra time with his wide receivers.

"We can get them the ball in space and it takes pressure off him," Allmendinger said. "He's got a lot of guys around him to help him. When your team is successful, it's not just one or two guys. It's everybody pitching in."

With Gregory facing No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in Wolsey, Allmendinger said the Gorillas aerial attack will face its stiffest test yet. The top-5 Class 9AA showdown pits the last two state champions against each other.

"They're a pretty tough team," Allmendinger said about the Warbirds. "They look like they haven't missed a beat and they're dominating. We will definitely need to find a way to get Andy some time to make a good passes."