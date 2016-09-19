Kernels continue consistent run at Watertown

Mitchell's Sam Mock chips on to the green during the Watertown Invite on Monday in Watertown. (Nathan Giese/Watertown Public Opinion)

WATERTOWN—It was another steady round for the Mitchell High School boys golf team Monday.

The Kernels shot a round of 327 as a team, finishing fifth in a field of 12 teams at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.

"It was a beautiful day and we scored fairly well as a team," said Mitchell coach Mark Horan. "

Cade Carpenter led the way for Mitchell with a solid round, shooting a 2-over-74, in a tie for fourth place overall.

"He, in particular, is getting on track and peaking at the right time," he said. "He played well for us."

Sam Mock and Ethan Huber each posted solid rounds, as well. Mock was tied for 14th with a round of 80 and Huber had a round of 84.

"Those players have all been pretty steady and solid," Horan said. "We have some talented players that are doing well for us right now."

Also in the mix is Tate Krcil, a junior, who has put together solid rounds for Mitchell and did so again Monday, shooting an 89.

"His short game is what really allows him to score low," Horan said of Krcil. "His chipping has been a big part of it."

Mitchell will play in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Saturday in Brandon.

"We're not satisfied yet," Horan said. "At the ESD meet, the way things are going, if everyone in the top four shoots a shot or two better, it's really competitive score for us. One less mistake will probably make a difference for all of the teams there."

Watertown Invitational

Monday at Cattail Crossing GC, Watertown (par 72)

Team scores: 1. Pierre 306, 2. Aberdeen Central 311, 3. Aberdeen Roncalli 316, 4. Harrisburg 317, 5. Mitchell 327, 6. Watertown 329, 7. Huron 331, 8. Sisseton 341, 9. Brookings 345, 10. Sioux Valley 357, 11. Watertown JV 358, 12. Milbank 375.

Individual results (top-20): 1. Austin Hoss, P, 70; T2. Sam Batta, WAT, and Bennett Lundy, AC, 72; T4. Cade Carpenter, M, and Nate Nielsen, S, 74; 6. Tyson Kogel, HAR, 75; 7. Karter Lein, HAR, 76; 8. Nolan Wiegel, HUR, 77; 9. Lucas Schaefbauer, AR, Sam Edman, P, Kade McTighe, P, Austin Kokales, AR, Jonah Dohrer, AC, 78; 13. Ethan Vikander, AC, 79; T14. Ramsey Johnson, AR, 80, Stuart Farrand, AR, Andrew VanGerpen, P, Sam Mock, M, Will Allen, HAR; T19. Coleman Varty, P, and Carson Hruby, HUR, 81.