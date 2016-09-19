Kernel softball team drops to Sioux Falls Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS—The Mitchell High School softball team dropped two games to top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell fell 1-0 in eight innings in the first game and 8-3 in the second game.

Alyson VanderPol took the loss for the Kernels, allowing one run on nine hits with two strikeouts.

The Kernels were held to one hit in the loss.

In the second game, the Kernels scored three runs on seven hits. Jayci Hinker went 2-for-3 and Sam Podzimek went 1-for-2 with a double.

Mitchell head coach Jim Misiaszek said he was impressed with how his team battled the No. 1 team in the state on Monday.

"Not many teams have held Roosevelt to only one run," Misiaszek said. "I was happy with how our girls battled."

Mitchell (4-15-1) host Watertown on Sept. 21 for Senior Night in Mitchell.