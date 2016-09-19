MHS girls tennis team earns two wins

The Mitchell High School girls tennis team improved to 16-3 on the season with a pair of wins over Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron on Monday at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell beat Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0 and Huron 6-3.

Against the Tigers, Mitchell's No. 1 doubles duo of Sammy Pooley and Avery Larson fell to Huron's Cassie Hedblom and Avery Larson 10-5. Harvey earned a close win over Larson 10-8 in a No. 2 singles and Audrey Rubish topped Ashley Jones 10-3.

"When you've had success against a team sometimes you take it for granted and I think we did that against Huron," Moller said. "Hopefully our girls can learn from that and move forward."

Against Aberdeen Roncalli, Kaihlen Smith pulled out a narrow 11-10 (4) win over Aberdeen's Shelly Weig. Smith won all four matches she played in on Monday.

"Kaihlen Smith continues to shine," Moller said. "She had a gutty performance and pulled out a tight match."

Mitchell competes in the Madison Dual today in Madison.

Mitchell 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Singles

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Madison Sumner (AR), 10-5

No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Emma Gallagher (AR), 10-2

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Ellie Litzen (AR), 10-7

No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Shelly Weig (AR), 11-10(4)

No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Mariah Brandner (AR), 10-6

No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Ali Muller (AR), 10-5

Doubles

No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Sumner/Gallagher (AR), 10-1

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Litzen/Weig (AR), 10-6

No. 3: Jones/Bohlen (M) def. Brandner/Muller (AR), 11-9

Mitchell 6, Huron 3

Singles

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Cassie Hedblom (H), 10-6

No. 2: Bailey Harvey (H) def. Avery Larson (M), 10-8

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Alyssa Schwartz (H), 10-3

No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Tabitha Harmdierks (H), 6-3 WD

No. 5: Audrey Rubish (H) def. Ashley Jones (M), 10-3

No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Megan Clark (H), 10-6

Doubles

No. 1: Hedblom/Harvey (H) def. Pooley/Larson (M), 10-5

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Schwartz/Harmidierks (H), 10-2

No. 3: Jones/Bohlen (M) def. Rubish/Kayla Harvey (H), 10-5