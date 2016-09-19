Area volleyball roundup: Ethan tops Mitchell Christian

ETHAN — Ethan extended its match-win streak to nine on Monday with a three-set sweep over Mitchell Christian in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11.

Ellie Hohn led the way with 15 kills and Rachel Hawkins had a double-double effort for the Rustlers with 11 kills and 10 digs. Janae Gustafson posted 12 digs and four aces and Kailey Feiner also added four aces in the win. Kacey Bartscher had 30 assists.

Mitchell Christian was led by Erica Thompson's six digs and seven assists. Kaitlyn Asmus and Colette Haag each had two kills.

Ethan (11-3) will travel to Scotland on Thursday, while Mitchell Christian (2-11) will host Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday.

Kimball/White Lake 3

Wessington Springs 0

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Playing at home, Kimball/White Lake took advantage Monday for a 3-0 win over Wessington Springs in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-14 and 25-21.

For KWL, Brooklyn Donald had three aces, 10 kills and 13 digs. Sage Pulse had eight kills and Heather Munsen had three aces and 19 set assists.

For the Spartans, Jaycee Hohn had 14 digs and three kills. Maddie Neely had three aces and two blocks. Chasity Vissia had 14 assists and Sierra Brodkorb had eight digs.

The Wildkats won the B-game 2-0.

KWL (7-2) hosts Corsica-Stickney today at White Lake. Wessington Springs (2-4) will play in the KWL Tournament on Saturday in Kimball.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3

James Valley Christian 1

PLANKINTON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned a 3-1 win over James Valley Christian in prep volleyball on Monday in Plankinton.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-12.

Destiney Haak led the Titans with 14 kills, while Stephanie Faulhaber had two aces. Erin Denning added 26 assists and Kaleigh Erdahl chipped in 20 digs in the win.

For JVC, Sam Dowling had 10 kills in the loss.

MVP (7-3) plays Canton on Thursday in Mount Vernon.

Tea Area 3

Parkston 1

PARKSTON — Tea Area picked up a road win over a fellow Class A foe at Parkston on Monday, winning in four sets in area volleyball action.

Set scores were 14-25, 25-11, 26-24 and 25-15.

Tea Area got a boost from Ally Kacmarynski, who had 10 kills and both Tyra Klarenbeek and Cari Hansen each added seven kills. Jordan Fox had seven aces in the match, one of four players for the Titans to have at least four aces. Sidney Clayberg had 32 set assists in the victory.

For the Trojans, Sammi Murtha had 19 kills and 11 digs in the loss. Paige Semmler had 10 kills and Mariah Weber added 19 digs.

The Titans (5-5) will play at Vermillion today. Parkston (8-6) takes on McCook Central/Montrose on Thursday in Montrose.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3

Alcester-Hudson 2

MARION — Down two sets, Freeman Academy/Marion completed a big rally to down Alcester-Hudson in five sets during a prep volleyball match Monday in Marion.

Set scores were 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22 and 15-12.

For the Bearcats, Chelsea Heeg had 26 kills and 12 digs, while Michelle Schoenwald had 18 kills, three aces and five digs. Amy Ptak had 42 set assists, four aces, five digs and one block for FA/M.

For Alcester-Hudson, Cassidy Walth had 27 kills, two blocks, 30 digs and two aces. Amelia Steene posted 12 kills, 19 digs and two aces for the Cubs.

Freeman Academy/Marion (5-5) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday at Freeman Academy. A-H (6-5) plays in a triangular on Thursday against Elk Point-Jefferson and Akron-Westfield (Iowa).

Monday's statewide scores

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Ethan def. Mitchell Christian, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Freeman Academy def. Alcester-Hudson, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12

Hamlin def. Estelline, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Lemmon def. McLaughlin, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20

Lennox def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 15-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Tea Area def. Parkston, 14-25, 25-11, 26-24

Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

Waubay/Summit def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-21, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21

Wilmot def. Langford, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14