Greenway: Vikings' win caps 'incredible' night

Minnesota Vikings guard Alex Boone (76) leads out the Minnesota Vikings before their inaugural game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers. (Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

And considering he's been looking forward to the Vikings playing in a new home since "about 2007," as he put it, it was a pretty special night indeed.

Greenway and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 17-14 win over the archrival Green Bay Packers on the backs of a strong performance from the Purple's defense, turning over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers three times, including late on a Trae Waynes interception to salt the game away.

In the debut game at U.S Bank Stadium, Greenway—a Mount Vernon native—and his defensive compatriots were stout and stiff, denying Green Bay all night.

A crowd of 66,813 fans helped make it happen and the 11th year veteran paid notice.

"It was incredible," he said late Sunday. "It was an incredible environment, I hope we can get this every Sunday for a home game and this will be one of the better homefield advantages in the league."

Greenway, for just the sixth time in his 142-game career, didn't start for the Vikings in a game in which he played. The Vikings, playing against a pass-happy Packers squad, started with just two linebackers in Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and had five defensive backs.

But in the second half, Greenway found himself mixing in regularly to stop Eddie Lacy and company, holding the big back to just 50 yards on 12 carries and the Packers to just 263 yards for the game. Greenway had two tackles, including one for a loss.

"We just stood up and every personnel group we brought in, everyone was getting tired and we just kept playing," he said. "It was a fun game and fun atmosphere."

When Green Bay got the ball with 4:38 left in the game, down three points, Greenway said the moment was theirs for the taking.

"In the fourth quarter when we were going back on the field in the fourth quarter, Coach Zimmer said this is why we do this," he said. "This is why we're out here and this is the reason we sign up for this, to be in tough games, tight games, division rival, Sunday Night Football, great crowd, it can't get any better than this."

He didn't take the bait on whether or not a game like Sunday night would talk him into committing to another year, though.

"Nights like tonight make me enjoy the moment, where I'm at and the journey it took to get here," he said. "I just enjoy these guys in the locker room and this experience."

On the Minnesota side of the rivalry, it's been one that's famous for being invaded by Cheeseheads from Wisconsin and sometimes turning the tables on the Vikings' homefield advantage.

Greenway noted that didn't happen on Sunday night.

"Maybe for the first time in my career, I didn't hear a lot from the Packer fans in a home game. I didn't hear a lot. I think our fans were incredible."

Greenway said he took pride in the fact that the Vikings are regional team and even with the long buildup to the new $1.1 million venue, the win is what made it worth it.

"It's such a joy to see the state of Minnesota, the fans from South Dakota, North Dakota, really all over the world, soak it in and enjoy it," he said. "To have it be such a buildup over the years, to get to this point today and to have it go your way is just beautiful."