New Vikings stadium wows in debut

"This is all you could ask for," he said, waving a hand toward the high, arching point of the stadium's roof prior to the game. "It's going to be awesome in there."

A lot of people agreed with him, as more than 66,000 fans gathered for the inaugural game at the new $1.1 billion home to the Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Green Bay Packers in a primetime, nationally televised contest.

Johnson, a lifelong fan from St. Paul, Minnesota, said he couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"It's going to be a great home field advantage, hopefully better than what it was like in the Metrodome," he said.

As kickoff neared, much of the conversation is whether the stadium could match the noise level that the old dome had. The early plays on Sunday appeared to confirm that, as fans roared during warm-ups and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers burned a timeout in the first quarter as Green Bay drew closer to the goal line.

It has the approval of at least one dignitary. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand Sunday for the inaugural game, calling the new venue "spectacular." He added that it exceeded his expectations from when he visited the stadium site about 10 months ago.

"And you know where you are — you're in a Vikings stadium — and this is part of the Minnesota community. You can see how it fits into the community walking around the outside," he said, meeting with reporters more than two hours before the game.

And while the team moved into the new home on Sunday, much of team's build up to kickoff focused on the Vikings' history, which dates back to 1961, and Metropolitan Stadium. The Purple People Eaters defensive line, which consisted of Jim Marshall, Carl Eller and Alan Page in the 1970s, joined Mount Vernon native and Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and the rest of the Vikings' captains in the coin toss. Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant blew the team's ceremonial Gjallarhorn, just as he did during the final game of the 2015 season at TCF Bank Stadium, a NFC wild card round loss to Seattle.

"The way they brought the tradition and the history of the team in, I think it's really incredibly well-done. I hope it's a sense of pride," Goodell said. "I know it is for the (owners) Wilf family. They deserve a lot of credit, but so do the people of this community. Stadiums are complex. They're difficult and they deserve a lot of credit for doing this incredibly well."

The stadium, which will host Super Bowl LII in 2018 and the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in 2019, has already hosted concerts and an international soccer match. On Sunday, the facility's signature large doors at the west end of the stadium were open. They range from 75- to 95-feet tall and the facility's clear roof let in light into the building before the night contest began.

"The seats, the experience you're going to get as a fan is really remarkable," Goodell said. "But I was also really taken by seeing all the players' pictures. Again, that history and tradition of the Vikings is such a great history here. You can feel it."