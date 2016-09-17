Canistota's Kalli Ortman (4) goes up for a kill against Scotland's Bella Vitek (22) and Peyton Hochstein, center, on Saturday at the Bridgewater-Emery tournament in Emery. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

EMERY—Ethan swept Bridgewater-Emery in the championship match of the Bridgewater-Emery volleyball tournament on Saturday in Emery.

The set scores were 25-13 and 25-15.

Kacey Bartscher led Ethan with 18 assists, four digs and one block in the title match. Rachel Hawkins added 13 digs, four kills and one block for the Rustlers.

Karly Gustafson registered eight kills, while Janae Gustafson recorded 11 digs. Janae Gustafson also contributed three kills and three aces.

For Bridgewater-Emery, Kadra Kayser had 10 digs, two kills and two blocks. Hannah Harberts had five assists for the Huskies. Autumn Hilton finished with three kills and Sydney Hoffman had two kills for the host team.

Hanson defeated Scotland 25-17 and 25-11 in the third place match. In the fifth place match, Mitchell JV defeated Canistota 25-18, 21-25 and 25-16. Menno beat Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25-20, 24-26 and 25-17 in the seventh place match.

Bridgewater-Emery defeated Scotland 22-25, 25-14 and 25-11 in the semifinals. Ethan knocked off Hanson 25-21, 22-25 and 26-24 in the other semifinal match.

In a consolation semifinal match, Canistota topped Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25-17 and 25-14. Mitchell JV defeated Menno 25-21 and 25-20 in the other semifinal consolation match.

In the first round, Bridgewater-Emery defeated Tripp-Delmont/Armour (25-21, 25-20), Ethan defeated Mitchell JV (25-21, 22-25, 26-24), Hanson beat Menno (25-16, 25-18) and Scotland topped Canistota ( 17-25, 25-16, 25-22).

Cavalier Clash

TYNDALL—Mitchell Christian lost all three matches at the Bon Homme Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.

The Eagles lost to Alcester-Hudson (25-12, 25-16), Andes Central/Dakota Christian (25-16, 25-13) and Parkston (25-18, 23-25, 25-23).

Against Alcester-Hudson, Kaitlyn Asmus and Charlotte Haag had two kills apiece. Katelyn Karhoff added four digs and Erica Thompson dished out three assists.

Asmus recorded three kills in the match against Andes Central/Dakota Christian. Haag added two kills in the match. Grace Garrels and Sarah Morris registered six digs for the Eagles. Thompson added three assists.

Against Parkston, Asmus notched eight digs and three kills, while Garrels added seven digs and three kills. Charlotte Haag and Colette Haag both recorded three kills. Thompson dished out 11 assists.

Mitchell Christian (2-10) will play at Ethan on Monday.

Northwestern defeated St. Thomas More (25-21, 25-9) in the title match of the Cavalier Clash.

Lyman 3

Bennett County 0

PRESHO—Lyman defeated Bennett County in straights in a prep volleyball match on Saturday in Presho.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-7 and 25-14.

Shelby Schindler powered the Raiders with 11 kills, while Bailey DeJong added eight kills and two solo blocks. Brooklyn Halverson recorded seven kills in the win.

Carly Uthe dished out 14 assists, while Hanna Thiry had 12 assists. Sara Herman registered 17 digs and four aces for Lyman.

Lyman (12-4) will play at Wall on Tuesday.

Saturday's statewide volleyball scores

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15

Bison def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-23, 25-18, 25-15

Lower Brule def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20

Potter County def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18

Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Bon Homme Cavalier Clash Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Alcester-Hudson def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23

Alcester-Hudson def. Mitchell Christian, 25-12, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-13

Parkston def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-23, 25-23

Parkston def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Pool B

Gregory def. Canton, 25-17, 25-20

Northwestern def. Canton, 25-5, 25-8

Northwestern def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-12

Northwestern def. Vermillion, 25-18, 25-14

Vermillion def. Gregory, 25-27, 25-22, 25-4

Vermillion def. Canton, 25-13, 25-11

Pool C

Beresford def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 23-25, 25-20, 26-25

Bon Homme def. Beresford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Bon Homme def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-8, 25-10

Bon Homme def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Platte-Geddes, 25-17, 27-25

Platte-Geddes def. Beresford, 25-20, 25-18

Pool B

Parker def. Avon, 25-5, 25-18

Parker def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Avon, 25-20, 25-18

St. Thomas More def. Wagner, 25-18, 27-25

St. Thomas More def. Parker, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

Wagner def. Avon, 26-24, 25-13

Final

Northwestern def. St. Thomas More, 25-21, 25-9

Quarterfinal

Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson, 26-24, 27-25

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Parkston, 7-25, 25-20, 25-19

Northwestern def. Parker, 25-16, 25-15

St. Thomas More def. Vermillion, 25-21, 25-17

Semifinal

Northwestern def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-21

St. Thomas More def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15

Bridgewater-Emery Tournament

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-20

Ethan def. Mitchell JV, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Hanson def. Menno, 25-16, 25-18

Scotland def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-16, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Canistota def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-14

Mitchell JV def. Menno, 25-21, 25-20

Semifinal

Bridgewater-Emery def. Scotland, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Seventh Place

Menno def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17

Fifth Place

Mitchell JV def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16

Third Place

Hanson def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-11

Championship

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-13, 25-15

Britton-Hecla Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Britton-Hecla def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-20

Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-23

Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-20, 25-6

Pool 2

Herreid/Selby Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-17

Herreid/Selby Area def. Langford, 25-20, 25-21

Langford def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-22

Fifth Place

Ipswich def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12

Third Place

Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20

Championship

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18

Hamlin Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Deubrook def. Florence/Henry, 25-20, 28-26

Deubrook def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-15

Deubrook def. Hamlin, 25-14, 25-15

Pool 2

Madison def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-11

Madison def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-19

Madison def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-9, 25-12

Lake Preston Tournament

Consolation

Sioux Valley def. Estelline, 25-20, 25-17

White River Triangular

Philip def. Wall, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Philip def. White River, 25-19, 25-10, 25-10

Wall def. White River, 13-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13