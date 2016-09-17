DWU drops GPAC game vs. Doane

Dakota Wesleyan's Kodi Larson, right, carries the ball as teammate Jace Pulse, left, blocks for him on Saturday against Doane University at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. Doane's A.J. Allen, center, and Tariq Mustafaa, background, play defense on the play. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Jonny Withrow fumbles the ball against Doane University on Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

It was just one of those first halves for Doane University, and the same could be said for Dakota Wesleyan University.

Everything went right for No. 5 Doane in the first half and on the flip side, everything went wrong for No. 14 DWU.

Doane sprinted out to a commanding 49-7 first half lead en route to a 61-34 victory to spoil DWU's Blue and White Days game at Joe Quintal Field on Saturday.

Doane (3-0, 1-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference) drove right down the field on the opening drive and quarterback Jack Shadley scored on an 11-yard run. Then, things didn't just snowball for Dakota Wesleyan, they avalanched.

"You couldn't script a better start than that, and everything that could have gone our way, did," said Doane coach Matt Franzen, who won at Joe Quintal Field for the first time during his 10-year tenure at Doane.

DWU (2-2, 0-1 GPAC) fumbled the snap on its first offensive play, which Doane turned into a Nate Meier two-yard touchdown run. Dakota Wesleyan quarterback, Dillon Turner, threw a pick-six to Tariq Mustafaa on the next series as Doane's lead ballooned to 21-0 with 6:55 left in the first quarter.

Dakota Wesleyan had four total turnovers (one interception and three fumbles) in the game. Doane University did not commit a single turnover.

"Part of the things we were doing incorrectly were because of Doane, and the talent and ability that they have," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said, "but a lot of them were things that were in our control, too. To me, that is the frustrating part."

Doane wasn't done. Shadley then threw three straight touchdowns to Drew Klein, Mitch Marvin and Ben Berreckman to go ahead 42-0 early in the second quarter.

Shadley completed 20-for-31 passes and threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Shadley and his receivers carved up DWU's secondary with a number of double moves and vertical passing plays.

"Our O-Line did a great job of blocking up front and that opened up some quick game stuff for us, which we started completing some of the quick game and then we got them biting on some double moves, too," Shadley said.

DWU finally got on the board on a Kodi Larson 10-yard reverse. Doane answered right back with a Garre Sonderup five-yard touchdown run and it led comfortably 49-7 at halftime.

Doane stretched the lead to 56-7 on its first series of the second half. DWU then rattled off three straight touchdowns to make it 58-34 (Doane blocked a PAT after one of the touchdowns and returned it for two points).

Turner spurred the rally with touchdown passes to Jonny Withrow and Jace Pulse, while also scoring on a four-yard run. Turner finished with 260 passing yards and completed 16-for-26 pass attempts.

"I give our kids credit for continuing to play, and the Dakota Wesleyan team, a lot of things went against them in that first quarter," Franzen said, "but they didn't hang their heads long. They came right back in the second half."

But the deficit was too much for Dakota Wesleyan to overcome.

Turner's 12-yard touchdown pass to Pulse came with 10:09 left in the game. Doane then tacked on a Andres Burgoin 26-yard field goal with six minutes left to reach the final margin.

Dakota Wesleyan will play at Hastings College at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.

"It is a long season for our guys and we have to understand that," Cimpl added. "It obviously hurts. It stings. You don't ever want to lose a game like this, but it happened and there is another game next week and we have to be ready to go for that one."