No. 14 DWU to host No. 5 Doane for Blue and White Days

Dakota Wesleyan quarterback Dillon Turner (15) carries the ball against Tabor College on Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. DWU's Payne Ahrens (13) makes a block in the background and Tabor's Evan Sprayberry moves in for the tackle. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

No. 14 DWU will host No. 5 Doane University at 1 p.m. in Mitchell in the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It is also Dakota Wesleyan's annual Blue and White Days contest.

Dakota Wesleyan (2-1) erupted for 531 total yards in last week's 55-17 win over Jamestown University. The DWU offense will be faced with a tough challenge today as Doane's defense ranks among the top 10 nationally in pass defense efficiency (78.4), total defense per game (241.0) and rushing defense per game (83.0). They're also No. 15 in scoring defense per game (16.5).

"They are extremely talented," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said about Doane's defense, "but you add their talent with the amount of effort they give you on a play, or a series, or throughout a game, and now you have got a pretty dangerous thing."

DWU quarterback, Dillon Turner, said facing Doane's defense will be a good test early in the season.

"They play really hard," Turner said. "Their defense is really relentless. They fly to the ball. They make good plays and they are going to be well coached and we are ready for that challenge."

Doane (2-0) has intercepted five passes and forced three fumbles this season. Doane is plus-seven in the turnover margin this season.

"That is a major turning point in the game in any level," Turner said. "So whenever you take care of the football, you always give yourself a better chance to win and put yourself in a better scenario. So making sure we take care of the ball through the air and running, that is a big step for us."

Turner torched Jamestown last Saturday to the tune of 219 passing yards and 177 rushing yards. He finished with seven total touchdowns (three rushing and four passing).

"Offensively, the quarterback is somewhat unique in that he runs the ball real well and throws the ball well," Doane coach Matt Franzen said. "He is a big quarterback. He is a guy we need to be able to tackle very well on Saturday and we can't have the first guy there bounce off of him because that is essentially going to open up a lot of big plays in the run game."

Doane also has a potent rushing attack, led by All-American running back Nate Meier. The senior ranks No. 13 in the nation with 99.5 rushing yards per game. Meier, who needs 53 yards to reach 2,500 for his career, rushed for 120-yards in last week's 23-12 win over NCAA Division II William Jewell.

"Nate Meier is one of the best running backs, I would say, in the country," Cimpl said. "He is a big physical back."

Cimpl added Meier's threat in the backfield will also open up the passing attack. Doane's quarterback, Jack Shadley, has passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns this season.

"They do a great job in the play action," Cimpl said. "Obviously, you are going to try to load the box against a guy like that and they get their shots over the top in the pass game."

DWU's defense is coming off a second half last week where it allowed Jamestown to score only three points in the second half.

"The defensive front is really strong and big," Franzen said. "A nose guard (Cohl Ratermann) that is 300 pounds. (Brady) Mudder at defensive end is a very talented player. So a good defense really solid across the front. There is really not a weak spot that we see in the defense."

When/Where: 1 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Last meeting: Doane defeated Dakota Wesleyan 42-17 last season in Crete, Neb.

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Doane's Matt Franzen, 10th year.

Forecast: 76 degrees and sunny with winds from the west at five to 10 mph.

Notes: Today's game is the NAIA Game of the Week. This is the second time this season Dakota Wesleyan has appeared in the NAIA Game of the Week. The Tigers downed then-No. 8 Tabor (Kansas), 35-21, on Sept. 3. . . . Today marks the 32nd all-time meeting between the two schools. Doane boasts a 19-11-1 record against Dakota Wesleyan, which has won three of the last four meetings. . . . Turner ranks in the top 12 nationally in total offense (968), total offense per game (322.7), total rushing (275) and total passing (693). The Salem, Ark., native boasts 4,800 career passing yards in 25 games under center for Dakota Wesleyan. . . . Jack Shadley is also the team's punter. . . . Doane qualified for the NAIA Football Championship Series last season.

No. 5 Doane University (2-0) at No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan (2-1)

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: Jonny Withrow, so., 5-11, 175, Kimball, Neb.

WR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

WR: Luke Stephens, sr., 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.

FB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Ben Gannon, so., 6-0, 270, San Pablo, Calif.

C: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

DL: Cohl Ratermann, sr., 6-5, 315, Colome

DL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, Iowa

LB: Nathan Dahl, sr., 5-11, 205, Shelby, Neb.

LB: Trevor Lundin, so., 6-1, 195, Volga.

LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, Stickney

LB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.

CB: Cody Bonte, sr., 6-1, 190, Garretson.

S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux Falls

S: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower Brule

CB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg.

Special Teams

K: Chase Murphy, fr., 6-2, 180, Kearney, Neb.

P: Enrique Cajero, fr., 6-1, 195, Kimball, Neb.

H: Luke Stephens, sr., 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.

LS: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

KR/PR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

Doane University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Jack Shadley, jr., 6-1, 180, Columbus, Neb.

RB: Nate Meier, sr., 6-0, 205, Pierce, Neb.

RB: Garrett Sonderup, so., 5-9, 194, Genoa, Neb.

WR: Drew Klein, jr., 5-10, 192, Papillion, Neb.

WR: Mitch Marvin, sr., 6-1, 186, Crete, Neb.

TE: Ben Berreckman, jr., 6-3, 232, Holdredge, Neb.

LT: Zach Reeves, sr., 6-3, 244, Central City, Neb.

LG: Sam Walker, so., 6-0, 304, Omaha, Neb.

C: Will DeHart, sr., 6-0, 274, San Antonio, Texas.

RG: Tanner Webster, jr., 6-2, 271, Lincoln, Neb.

RT: Cole Bodfield, jr., 6-4, 267, Crete, Neb.

Defense

DL: Jordan Pelletier, sr., 6-4, 216, San Antonio, Texas.

DL: Drew Krueger, sr., 6-1, 277, For Calhoun, Neb.

DL: Aaron Hanlin, sr., 5-10, 230, Pierce, Neb.

LB: Franklin Crawford, sr., 6-0, 223, Dallas, Texas.

LB: Richard Carter, sr., 6-0, 210, San Marcos, Calif.

LB: Colten Mach, sr., 6-1, 216, Crete, Neb.

CB: A.J. Allen, so., 6-0, 195, Crete, Neb.

FS: Cole Wiseman, jr., 6-0, Sutton, Neb.

SS: Tariq Mustafaa, jr., 6-0, 180, Cedar Hill, Texas.

CB: Trent Jeary, so., 5-9, Gretna, Neb.

Special Teams

K: Andres Burgoin, jr., 5-7, 147, San Diego, Calif.

P: Jack Shadley, jr., 6-1, 180, Columbus, Neb.