No. 2 Kernels romp Scoopers

STURGIS—There was no stopping the Mitchell High School football team on Friday night.

The No. 2 Kernels had seven different players score touchdowns in a 68-8 victory over the Sturgis Scoopers at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

Mitchell wasted no time jumping in front of the winless Scoopers as Spencer Neugebauer scored on a seven-yard down run after the Kernel defense forced a three-and-out. Sam Michels put Mitchell up 14-0 with a 37-yard touchdown run and Neugebauer hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Kiel Nelson to give the Kernels a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

"The team came out and executed, especially offensively," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "We were functioning well and our defense put us in some good situations."

The Kernels scored 41 points on 18 plays in the first half to lead 41-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Drew Kitchens, Max Schoenfelder, Logan Sparks and Tate Larson each scored on rushing touchdowns, while Cody Reichelt caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

By the end of the game seven different Kernels scored touchdowns, which was a welcoming sign for VanOverschelde.

"That's something we need to strive for," VanOverschelde said about the offensive distribution. "Not only for our offense, but to keep building our depth."

VanOverschelde credited running backs Kitchens and Sparks for impressing the coaching staff in the second half.

Neugebauer finished the game with four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) and rushed 88 yards on five carries. Kitchens led the Kernels with 129 yards rushing and Michels added five rushes for 53 yards.

Quarterback Kiel Nelson was a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Reichelt led Mitchell receivers with three catches for 27 yards.

Mitchell finished the game with 400 yards rushing and 464 yards of total offense, while Sturgis managed only 103 yards of offense in the loss. Gavin West scored the Scoopers' lone touchdown on a 63-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Briggs Havlik led the Kernels with 9.5 tackles, while Reichelt added nine tackles.

"The only knack we have is the penalties tonight," said VanOverschelde, who pointed out Mitchell had 11 penalties for 90 yards. "We can improve that and that gives us something to really focus on for the next week. Sturgis is struggling with some injuries and missing. Our kids respected the game and played hard."

Mitchell (3-1) hosts Spearfish at 7 p.m. on Friday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

MHS 21 20 14 13 -- 68

SHS 0 0 0 8 -- 8

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Spencer Neugebauer 7 run (Seth Paulson kick)

M: Sam Michels 37 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 5 pass from Kiel Nelson (Paulson kick)

Second quarter

M: Cody Reichelt 8 pass from Kiel Nelson (kick missed)

M: Neugebauer 43 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 14 run (Paulson kick)

Third quarter

M: Drew Kitchens 5 run (Paulson kick)

M: Max Schoenfelder 8 run (Paulson kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Logan Sparks 27 run (Paulson kick)

S: Gavin West 63 run (Bailey Brengle kick)

M: Tate Larson 14 run (conversion failed)

RUSHING: M: Drew Kitchens 11-130-1, Spencer Neugebauer 5-88-3, Sam Michels 5-54-1, Logan Sparks 4-41-1, Jordan Dirkes 1-27, Max Schoenfelder 3-24-1, Kiel Nelson 1-20, Tate Larson 1-14-1, Sabastian Antaya 1-7, Carson max 2-5, Chris Wahlen 1-(-8); PASSING: M: Nelson 5-5-64-0-2, Wahlen 0-10-0-0; RECEIVING: M: Cody Reichelt 3-27-1, Reed Overweg 1-32, Neugebauer 1-5-1