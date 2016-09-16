Area high school football roundup: WiLdKats edge Cavaliers

Bon Homme's Mace Merkwan (3) hauls in a touchdown over Kimball/White Lake's Carter Fredericksen and Chandler Fredericksen (1) on Friday in Tyndall. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

TYNDALL — Josh Taylor’s 99-yard run pushed Kimball/White Lake past Bon Homme 30-23 in high school football action on Friday in Tyndall.

Down 23-22, his run in the fourth quarter proved to be the decisive score in the game between Class 9AA foes.

The WiLdKats finished the game with 343 yards rushing and 43 yards passing in the win. Taylor had 199 yards rushing on 19 carries with touchdowns, while Dylan Mohnen completed two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Wessell had one receiving touchdown for Kimball/White Lake in the win.

Bon Homme rushed for 180 yards and passed for 175 yards. Chase Kortan finished the game with 16 carries for 85 yards rushing and one touchdown and added 53 yards receiving. Bryce Scieszinski went 19-of-35 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Jade Helmann led the Cavalier defense with 14 tackles and Sam Saba added 11 tackles.

Kimball/White Lake (2-1) plays Sully Buttes on Friday in Onida. Bon Homme (1-2) plays Menno/Marion on Friday in Tyndall.

Scoring summary

First quarter

K: Josh Taylor 1 run (Carter Fredericksen pass from Dylan Mohnen good)

B: Mace Merkwan 24 pass from Bryce Scieszinski (Chase Kortan pass from Scieszinski)

Second quarter

B: Josh Schmidt 5 pass from Scieszinski (Joey Slama pass from Kortan)

K: Garrett Wessel 33 pass from Mohnen (conversion failed)

Third quarter

K: Kory Peters 35 run (Taylor run)

Fourth quarter

B: Kortan 6 run (Joshua Crownover kick)

K: Taylor 99 run (Fredericksen pass from Mohnen)

Corsica-Stickney 50

Avon 0

AVON — No. 2 Corsica-Stickney racked up 347 yards of total offense and held Avon to 65 yards in a 50-0 win on Friday in Avon.

The game ended in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Corsica-Stickney quarterback Landon Bruinsma went 5-of-7 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while Caysen Eide led the Jaguars with 66 yards rushing. Eide, Clayton Menning, Cordel Menning, Bryce Plamp and Jaden Barse each had a rushing touchdown in the win.

Clayton Menning hauled in five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

For Avon, Jacob Cihak had 21 yards rushing on seven carries, while completing 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards. Levi DeJong had one catch for 25 yards in the loss.

Corsica-Stickney (3-0) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday in Corsica. Avon (1-3) plays Colome on Friday in Colome.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CS: Blake Moke 52 run (Clayton Menning pass from Landon Bruinsma good)

CS: Menning 31 pass from Bruinsma (Moke run)

CS: Cordel Menning 2 run (Clayton Menning run)

Second quarter

CS: Clayton Menning 5 pass from Bruinsma (conversion failed)

CS: Bryce Plamp 18 run (Moke run)

CS: Caysen Eide 2 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

CS: Jaden Barse 4 run

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 64

Irene-Wakonda 14

IRENE — In a battle of unbeatens, it was No. 5 Mount Vernon/Plankinton that remained perfect on the season by downing Irene-Wakonda 64-14 on Friday night.

The Titans ran up 623 yards of total offense on 47 plays against the Eagles, outgaining them by nearly 400 yards, as I-W had 226 yards on 42 plays. That included 531 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns for MVP.

Devin Rihanek led the way, running for 110 yards on seven carries and adding a 57-yard touchdown catch. Tanner Risseeuw had 90 yards on 13 carries and Hayden Schmidt had nine carries for 87 yards, with Jesse Hastings running for 84 yards. Kyle Glanzer had a 69-yard touchdown run and Dane Rihanek had 63 yards and two touchdowns. Schmidt hit three of his four passes for 92 yards.

Taylen Trisco had eight tackles and Jacob Clark had six stops and an interception.

Tate Gale led the offense for the Eagles, throwing for 230 yards on 20-of-31 passing and two touchdowns. His most frequent target was Trey King, who had 123 yards on nine catches.

MVP (3-0) plays Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday in Mount Vernon. Irene-Wakonda (2-1) plays Alcester-Hudson on Friday in Alcester.

Scoring summary

First quarter

MVP: Hayden Schmidt 3 run (Schmidt run)

IW: Trey King 38 pass from Tate Gale (Gale kick)

MVP: Devin Rihanek 57 pass from Schmidt (run failed)

Second quarter

MVP: Dane Rihanek 2 run (Devin Rihanek pass from Schmidt good)

IW: Levi Van Beek 36 pass from Tate Gale (Gale kick)

MVP: Tanner Risseeuw 3 run (Risseeuw pass from Schmidt good)

MVP: Jacob Clark interception return (kick failed)

Third quarter

MVP: Jesse Hastings 8 run (Devin Rihanek run).

MVP: Dane Rihanek 53 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Kyle Glanzer 69 run (run failed)

Platte-Geddes 42

Kadoka Area 14

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes rolled up 355 rushing yards en route to a 42-14 win over Kadoka Area on Friday night in Platte.

Peyton Nelson powered Platte-Geddes with 208 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Nelson also returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Xavier Marshall added 99 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Black Panthers, who had 453 total yards.

Riley Hoffman passed for 98 yards and two touchdown passes in the win. He threw touchdowns to Trevor Sprik and Ricky Knecht. Hoffman added a five-yard touchdown run.

Platte-Geddes intercepted the Kougars three times and allowed just 28 rushing yards. Blaine Olson had eight tackles and three pass deflections in the victory. Riley Stegmeier recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Platte-Geddes (1-3) plays Sunshine Bible Academy on Friday in Miller. Kadoka Area (0-3) plays Edgemont on Friday in Kadoka.

Scoring summary

First quarter

PG: Riley Hoffman 5 run (conversion good)

Second quarter

PG: Peyton Nelson 4 run (conversion good)

PG: Trevor Sprik 27 pass from Hoffman (conversion failed)

K: Reese Sudbeck 5 pass from A.J. Bendt (conversion good)

Third quarter

K: Sudbeck 5 pass from Bendt (conversion good)

PG: Knecht 37 pass from Hoffman (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

PG: Nelson 60 interception return (conversion failed)

K: Sudbeck 20 pass from Bendt (conversion failed)

PG: Nelson 24 run (conversion good)

Winner 48

Valentine (Neb.) 0

VALENTINE, Neb. — The No. 1 Winner Warriors earned their fourth consecutive shutout with a 48-0 win over rival Valentine on Friday in Valentine, Nebraska.

Winner’s Cameron Kuil scored three touchdowns, one on a kickoff return, one rushing and one on an interception return. The Warriors did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 356 rushing yards and finishing the game with 363 yards of total offense.

Kuil led the Warriors with 115 yards on the ground, while Kayleb Brozik had 92 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Matt Smither added one touchdown and 14 yards.

The Badgers finished the game with 210 yards of offense and 12 first downs in the loss.

Winner (4-0) plays Chamberlain on Friday in Winner.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Cameron Kuil 84 kickoff return (Kuil run)

W: Kayleb Brozik 42 run (Kuil run)

Second quarter

W: Brozik 15 run (Kuil pass from Drew DeMers)

W: Kuil 13 run (Brozik run)

Third quarter

W: Kuil interception return (Jayden Schroeder run)

Fourth quarter

W: Matt Smither 9 run (Smither run)

Gayville-Volin 53

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 22

LAKE ANDES — Gayville-Volin racked up 462 total yards en route to a comfortable 53-22 victory over Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday night.

Grant Rice sparked Gayville-Volin with 79 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with his 192 passing yards and two touchdowns thru the air. Taven McKee was the leading rusher for the Raiders with 139 yards and three touchdowns.

Shawn Goerhing had a big night for ACDC in the loss, however, as he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns on returns of 80, 68, and 83 yards. Goerhing amassed 219 total return yards for the game.

Gayville-Volin (3-1) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Sept. 30 in Gayville. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-3) plays Corsica-Stickney on Friday in Corsica.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Grant Rice 4 run (Cameron Jueden kick)

A: Shawn Goerhing 80 kick return (JB Brugier pass from Jacey Garcia)

G: Colbey Rickford 47 pass from Rice (Jueden kick)

A: Goerhing 68 kick return (conversion failed)

G: Taven McKee 25 run (Jueden kick)

Second quarter

G: Rice 4 run (Rice kick)

A: Goerhing 83 kick return (Cliff Johnson pass from Garcia)

G: Rice 1 run (Juden kick)

G: Rickford 5 pass from Rice (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

G: McKee 68 run (kick failed)

G: Robbie Cutts 2 run (conversion failed)

Canistota 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 0

ELKTON — Scott Jolley scored all six Canistota touchdowns on Friday night as No. 3 Canistota rolled Elkton-Lake Benton 46-0.

Jolley scored three rushing touchdowns on runs of eight yards, 12 yards, and 66 yards. His other three touchdowns came via the air as he racked up 134 yards on 7-of-8 passing.

Jacob White Lance caught two touchdowns on four receptions for 99 yards. Tristan Pierce caught one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, Canistota outgained Elkton-Lake Benton 380 yards to minus-14 yards.

Canistota (3-0) plays Hanson on Friday in Canistota. Elkton-Lake Benton (0-4) plays Dell Rapids St. Mary on Sept. 30 in Dell Rapids.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Scott Jolley 8 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

C: Jolley 66 run (Jolley pass to Bryce Dannenbring)

C: Jacob White Lance 8 pass from Jolley (conversion good)

C: Jolley 12 run (White Lance run)

C: Tristan Pierce 13 pass from Jolley (White Lance pass from Jolley)

Third quarter

C: White Lance 67 pass from Jolley (Xavier Ward pass from Jolley)

McCook Central/Montrose 26

Flandreau 7

FLANDREAU — Trevor Wilkinson rushed for 142 yards on 23 carries and had one touchdown to lead McCook Central/Montrose past Flandreau 26-7 in prep football action on Friday in Flandreau.

Collin Cleveland had 58 rushings and Kendall Gassman added three rushing touchdowns for the Fighting Cougars in the win. Caleb Wobig led MCM with six tackles on defense.

The Fighting Cougars racked up 233 rushing yards in the win, while Flandreau finished with 81 yards of total offense.

MCM (2-2) plays Beresford on Friday in Salem. Flandreau (1-3) plays Sioux Falls Christian on Friday in Sioux Falls.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

MCM: Kendall Gassman 4 run (kick failed)

MCM: Trevor Wilkinson 5 run (conversion failed)

F: Casen Grengs 80 kickoff run (kick good)

MCM: Gassman 2 run (Wilkinson run good)

Fourth quarter

MCM: Gassman 4 run (conversion failed)

Scotland 50

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

TRIPP — No. 2 Scotland stayed perfect on the season by blitzing Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50-0 on Friday night.

The game was called at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Lucas Pedersen powered the Highlander offense as he amassed 76 rushing yards and 14 passing yards. Chandler Diede caught one pass for 11 yards. Tristan Sedlacek had five tackles.

For TDA, Cade GeMar accounted for 55 yards passing, 36 of which went to Hunter Stoltenburg. Jacob Kriz and Noah Schafers led the defensive effort for the Nighthawks with five tackles apiece.

Scotland (4-0) plays Chester Area on Friday in Scotland. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-4) plays Gayville-Volin on Sept. 30 in Gayville.

Scoring summary

First quarter

S: Chandler Diede 5 run (failed conversion)

S: Bryan Vaughan 31 run (Lucas Pedersen run)

S: Diede 30 run (Pedersen run)

Second quarter

S: Pederson 37 run (Pedersen to Tanner Skorpa)

S: Vaughan 65 punt return (failed conversion)

S: Derek Pedersen 22 run (Luca D’Amago run)

S: Mason Dennis 46 run (failed conversion)

Chamberlain 62

Red Cloud 12

RED CLOUD — Chamberlain racked up 316 total yards of offense and forced five Red Cloud turnovers in a 62-12 prep football victory on Friday in Pine Ridge.

The game ended in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Jazz Dominguez completed 7 of 10 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while adding four carries for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Isaac Hawk finished the game with 75 yards rushing, including a 22-yard touchdown run, while Jett Evans added two touchdowns and 68 rushing yards. Carson Powers and Evans each had interception returns for touchdowns in the win.

Chamberlain (3-0) plays Winner on Friday in Winner.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Jazz Dominguez 4 run (kick failed)

C: Jett Evans 10 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

C: Rich Marone 20 pass from Dominguez (kick failed)

C: Evans 35 interception return (kick failed)

RC: Manuel Yellow Horse 94 pass from Ale Rama (kick failed)

C: Evans 25 run (Carson Powers run good)

RC: Russell Leader Charge 58 pass from Rama (kick failed)

C: Isaac Hawk 22 run (conversion failed)

C: Dodge Knippling 28 pass from Dominguez (Evans run good)

C: Riggs Priebe 38 pass from Dominguez (Hawk run good)

Third quarter

C: Powers 54 interception return (kick failed)

Lyman 36

Rapid City Christian 18

RAPID CITY — Lyman picked up its first win of the season as they downed Rapid City Christian 36-18 on Friday night.

Carter Collins’ 134 yards and two touchdowns fueled the Lyman offense. Jesse Schindler complimented that effort by throwing for 74 yards and one touchdown strike. Ty Schindler hauled in four receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Lyman (1-2) plays Crazy Horse on Friday in Presho.

Scoring summary

First quarter

L: Carter Collins 4 run (Collins run)

L: Ty Schindler 22 pass from Jesse Schindler (pass failed)

L: Collins 25 run (Schindler run)

Second quarter

L: Jack Miller 3 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

R: Zane Schlabaugh 1 run (Brandon Hutcherson run)

Fourth quarter

R: Safety

R: Jadeon Biggers 64 kickoff return (Schlabaugh run)

L: J. Schindler 66 run (Collins run)

Colome 46

Burke/South Central 8

BONESTEEL — Jackson Kinzer and Will Cahoy each rushed for over 100 rushing yards to power No. 5 Colome to a 46-8 win over Burke/South Central on Friday night in Bonesteel.

Kinzer finished with 122 rushing yards, scored two touchdowns and recorded seven tackles on defense. Cahoy rushed for 106 yards and had a touchdown.

Layton Thiemann passed for 35 yards for the Cowboys. He threw his two completions to Holden Thieman and Kelly O’Bryan, who also scored a touchdown on a kickoff return.

For Burke/South Central, Vladik Johnson had 33 rushing yards, seven tackles and one interception on defense. Finn Hanson added 20 rushing yards for the Cougars.

Brock Karbo passed for 113 yards for Burke/South Central. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Frank in the first quarter. Frank hauled in three passes for 81 yards, while Tyrone Mizner had 14 receiving yards on three receptions.

Colome (2-1) plays Avon on Friday in Colome. Burke/South Central (0-4) plays Howard on Friday in Howard.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSC: Jaden Frank 14 pass from Brock Karbo (Tyrone Mizner pass from Karbo)

C: Kelly O’Bryan kickoff return (Jackson Kinzer run)

Second quarter

C: Will Cahoy 36 run (Kinzer run)

C: Kinzer kickoff return (conversion failed)

Third quarter

C: Kinzer 83 run (Cahoy run)

C: O’Bryan 8 run (Cahoy run)

Fourth quarter

C: Chase Dufek 4 run (Noah Hermsen run)

Baltic 56

Hanson 20

BALTIC — Baltic remained undefeated as they upended Hanson 56-20 on Friday night.

Baltic had a big night rushing, racking up 475 total rushing yards with Kadin Wolff leading the way, as he accounted for 237 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

Hanson had 184 yards total offense on the night, spearheaded by Matt Kayser’s 120 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Hanson (2-2) plays Canistota on Friday in Canistota. Baltic (3-0) plays Garretson on Friday in Garretson.

Scoring summary

First quarter:

B: Kadin Wolff 64 run (conversion failed)

B: Reese Warne 71 run (conversion failed)

H: Matt Kayser 14 pass from Donnie Weber (conversion failed)

B: Warne 18 run (conversion failed)

H: Brandon Mentele 1 run (run good)

B: Warne 36 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

B: Wolff 84 run (Warne run)

H: Landon Sapp 75 kick return (conversion failed)

B: Wolff 11 run (Jon Wilhelmsen pass from Warne)

Third quarter

B: Bo Tevldal 5 run (Michael Clark pass from Warne)

B: Warne 15 run (Tevedal run)

Parkston 46

Redfield/Doland 0

REDFIELD — Parkston picked up its second win in as many weeks by defeating Redfield/Doland 46-0 on Friday night.

The Trojans scored 19 points in the first half and tacked on another 21 points in the second quarter for a 40-0 halftime lead.

Parkston had 325 total yards offense, with 109 passing and 216 rushing.

Parkston (2-2) plays Wagner on Friday in Parkston. Redfield/Doland (1-3) plays Sisseton on Friday in Sisseton.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Blake Bietz 20 run (kick failed)

P: Bietz 5 run (Jordan McKean kick)

P: Kyler Holzbauer 1 run (run failed)

Second quarter

P: McKean 8 pass from Kellan Culbert (Dawson Semmler run)

P: Bietz 10 run (McKean kick)

P: McKean 52 pass from Culbert (kick failed)

Third quarter

P: Nathan Boettcher 2 run (run failed)

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50

Menno/Marion 0

MENNO — Jacob Hegdahl rushed for 122 yards and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland had 240 as a team in a 50-0 win over Menno/Marion on Friday in Menno.

Spencer Schultz led Menno/Marion with 89 rushing yards, while Trey Bohlmann had 73 rushing yards for the Razorbacks. Menno/Marion had 133 rushing yards. Jacob Vaith, Eli Huber and Kyle Munkvold had 10 tackles for the Razorbacks. Munkvold also had an interception.

A complete scoring summary was not available

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (2-1) plays Colman-Egan on Friday in Rutland. Menno/Marion (1-2) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Tyndall.

Chester Area 37

Howard 20

CHESTER — Chester took a 13-0 lead on Howard after the first quarter, and while the Tigers kept pace better through the rest of the game, the Flyers still rolled to a 37-20 win. Jesse Kreutzfeldt threw for 156 yards and touchdown on 9-14 passes for Chester, and Kreutzfeldt, Cole Anderson and Brett Anderson had rushing touchdowns, with Brett Anderson scoring two on 90 yards rushing.

A scoring summary was not available.

Chester Area (3-1) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland. Howard (1-3) plays Burke/South Central on Friday in Howard.

Gregory 40

Miller 13

MILLER — No. 4 Gregory kept things rolling as they went on the road to Miller and came away with a 40-13 victory on Friday night.

No stats were reported.

Gregory (4-0) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in Wolsey. Miller (1-3) plays Herreid/Selby Area on Friday in Selby.

Wagner 40

Jones County/White River 16

WAGNER — Wagner got into the win column on Friday night as they defeated Jones County/White River 40-16 in a home contest.

No stats were reported, despite attempts to reach coaches.

Wagner (1-2) plays Parkston on Friday in Parkston. Jones County/White River (0-3) plays Mobridge-Pollock on Friday in Mobridge.

Friday’s statewide scores

Aberdeen Central 24, Yankton 20

Baltic 56, Hanson 20

Beresford 26, Elk Point-Jefferson 23

Bison 16, Timber Lake 12

Brandon Valley 49, Rapid City Stevens 20

Canistota 46, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Canton 24, Tri-Valley 8

Castlewood/Estelline 38, Dell Rapids St. Mary 22

Chamberlain 62, Red Cloud 12

Chester 37, Howard 20

Colman-Egan 44, Deubrook 12

Colome 46, Burke/South Central 8

Corsica/Stickney 50, Avon 0

Dakota Valley 48, Vermillion 20

Deuel 56, Tri-State 16

Eureka/Bowdle 22, Faith 16

Garretson 12, Viborg-Hurley 6

Gayville-Volin 53, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 22

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 36, Bennett County 0

Gregory 40, Miller 13

Groton Area 34, Milbank Area 28, OT

Hamlin 35, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Hot Springs 53, Pine Ridge 2

Kimball/White Lake 30, Bon Homme 23

Langford 40, DeSmet 12

Little Wound 46, Crow Creek 0

Lyman 36, Rapid City Christian 18

Madison 53, Lennox 7

McCook Central/Montrose 26, Flandreau 7

Mitchell 62, Sturgis 8

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Irene-Wakonda 14

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Menno-Marion 0

Parker 40, Alcester-Hudson 36

Parkston 46, Redfield/Doland 0

Philip 62, Hill City 26

Pierre 34, Huron 33, OT

Platte-Geddes 42, Kadoka Area 14

Potter County 26, Faulkton 8

Scotland 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Sioux Valley 13

Sioux Falls Lincoln 27, Brookings 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Harrisburg 21

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 14

Spearfish 20, Douglas 0

St. Francis Indian 7, Todd County 0

Stanley County 21, Wall 13

Sully Buttes 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Tea Area 19, Dell Rapids 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 27, McLaughlin 12

Wagner 40, Jones County/White River 16

Warner 55, Northwestern 6

Watertown 18, Rapid City Central 14

Waverly-South Shore 40, Florence/Henry 26

West Central 20, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7

Winner 48, Valentine, Neb. 0

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0