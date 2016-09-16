Kernels place eighth at Mitchell Invite

Mitchell's Max Dailey watches his shot on Hole No. 2 during the Mitchell Invite on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Mitchell High School's boys golf team finished in the top-half of the competitive field in their home Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course Friday.

The Kernels had two teams in the tournament. The starting varsity gold team finished eighth, shooting 324. The black team was 17th in the 18-team field with a score of 364.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman, with three golfers in the top-10, won the tournament with a team score of 298, five shots better than city rivals Roosevelt and Washington.

"Besides Douglas, every Class AA team was there and I thought eight out of 18 was a good showing," MHS head coach Mark Horan said. "With a few less mistakes, we are a very competitive team."

Leading Mitchell was Cade Carpenter, who shot 77 and finished in 12th place. But the Kernels had four more golfers shoot in the low-80s on Friday on their home course, led by Sam Mock's round of 80. Also in the low 80s was Tate Krcil (81), Nick Bennett (83) and Ethan Huber (84). Max Daily rounded out the Kernels' team score with an 88.

"Tate solidified his spot with the team that will play in the (Eastern South Dakota) conference meet with his score," Horan said. "It was a real good showing from him. Cade Carpenter was consistent as always and medaled again. Actually Sam, Nick, Max and Ethan all played solid so I was pretty happy."

Washington's Will Grevlos had the round of the day in the 108-player field. He shot 33 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine to win the tournament by five strokes, shooting a 6-under-66. Bryce Hammer, of O'Gorman and Jack Lundin, of Roosevelt, each had 71s to tie for second place.

Parkston, the lone Class A team in the field, shot a round of 339 as a team, finishing 14th. Jacob Lee had the highlight round, shooting an even-par-72 and finishing tied for fourth place.

Mitchell is back on the course on Monday at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

Mitchell Invitational

Friday at Lakeview GC (par 72)

Team scores: 1. SF O'Gorman 298, T2. SF Roosevelt and SF Washington 303, 4. SF Lincoln 311, 5. RC Stevens 315, 6. Aberdeen Central 319, 7. Yankton 320, 8. Mitchell Gold 324, 9. Pierre 326, 10. Watertown 328, 11. Huron 331, 12. Brandon Valley 335, 13. Harrisburg 337, 14. Parkston 339, 15. Sturgis 341, 16. Brookings 347, 17. Mitchell Black 364, 18. RC Central 365.

Individual scores (top-25):

1. Will Grevlos, SFW — 66;

T2. Bryce Hammer, SFO, and Jack Lundin, SFR — 71;

T4. George Mickelson, SFL, and Jacob Lee, PAR — 72;

T6. Austin Hoss, P, Justin Kolb, SFO and Lane Jensen, RCS — 73

T9. Max Erickson, SFR, and Nolan Wiegel, HUR — 74;

T11. Michael Frick, Y — 76;

T12. Austin Burfeind, SFR, Cade Carpenter, M, Hank Eggebraaten, SFW, Jonah Dohrer, AC, Max Honner, SFL, Michael Statz, SFO, Sam Batta, WAT, Sam Sutcliffe, SFO — 77;

T20. Ethan Vikander, AC, and Kade McTighe, P, 78 — T22. Adam Salter, RCS, Alec Anderson, WAT, Ben Daane, RCS — 79

T25. Bennett Lundy, AC, Devin Gilbertson, SFW, Jimmie Cunningham, Y, Kullan Daikawa, BRK, Lincoln Shafer, SFW, Sam Mock, M — 80