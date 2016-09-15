Kernel soccer falls short at JVC

HURON — Mitchell was in the mix for all 80 minutes but couldn't pull out a win Thursday in boys soccer action.

Mitchell trailed 2-1 at halftime, scoring on a Riley Kurtenbach goal, assisted by Seth Paulson. In the second half, Mark Novak punched home a goal, helped by an Andrew Christiansen assist.

"We owned the second half with respect to possession," MHS boys head coach Ken Novak said. "I don't think JVC came into our defensive-third for more than four minutes of a 40-minute half, yet we couldn't find the back of the net. ... Our first half was flat, then we came alive in the second half."

Luke Novak and Trevor Lambert shared time in the net for the Kernels on Thursday, with Novak making eight saves and Lambert stopping two shots.

Mitchell had 17 shots for the game, putting six of the shots on goal. Paulson led the team in shots, taking six, with Kelby Escobin and Kurtenbach taking five and four shots, respectively. Dillon Robinson took two shots and Mark Novak scored on his lone shot.

Mitchell (1-8-1) will head to Pierre on Tuesday for the team's final road match of the year.

Kernel girls' match postponed in Sioux Falls

It was a washout Thursday for the Mitchell Kernels girls soccer team.

The team's game at Sioux Falls Christian was postponed due to the poor weather conditions in Sioux Falls. Mitchell High School Activities Director Cory Aadland said no make-up date has been confirmed.

Mitchell (4-6) is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pierre.