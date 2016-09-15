Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    No. 2 Mitchell looking to jumpstart offense

    By Eric Mayer Today at 11:47 p.m.
    The Kernel's Spencer Mohr (55) leads the linemen including Bryce Geraets (58) as Zeb Parsons (66) waits his turn in bag drills during Wednesday afternoon practice. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    Heading into its second consecutive road game, the Mitchell High School football team isn't taking any shortcuts.

    The No. 2 Kernels will a face the winless Sturgis Scoopers at 8 p.m. Central today at Woodle Field in Sturgis, with hopes of earning a third-straight win as well as getting the offense rolling.

    Through three games, Mitchell (2-1) is averaging 20.7 points per game, while holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. Offensively, the Kernels are averaging 202 rushing yards per game and 49 passing yards per game. Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said the Kernel offense needs to add more scoring threats.

    "Offensively, we have to get more of a dimension," VanOverschelde said. "We have to be able to throw the football and work a little more on the perimeter."

    Behind a senior-led offensive line, it was no surprise that the Kernels have had success running the football, but VanOverschelde said the team needs to find ways to get more out of its aerial attack.

    Sophomore Kiel Nelson took over as Mitchell's full-time starting quarterback after the week one loss to Harrisburg and has guided the Kernels to two wins. Nelson has completed 6 of 14 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown in two games. Finding a rhythm in the passing attack to pair with the running game will be high priority for the Kernels against the Scoopers.

    "We need to find ways to spread the ball around," VanOverschelde said. "Get the ball to our wide receivers and our tight ends, along with getting the ball to our running backs."

    Spencer Neugebauer has led the Kernel offense, scoring seven of Mitchell's eight touchdowns this season, while rushing for more than 100 yards in each game this season. The senior speedster has 60 carries for 462 yards rushing, while also leading Mitchell in receiving with five catches for 86 yards.

    Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said keeping the ball away from the Mitchell offense will be important for the Scoopers to have success.

    "Their size is definitely going to be a concern," Koletzky said. "Our boys have a big challenge in facing the physical nature that Mitchell plays. That's something we've been preaching to the kids all week."

    Sturgis has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season and the Kernels want to be the fourth team to light up the scoreboard against the Scoopers.

    "We need to gain confidence at all times. Whether we're at midfield, in the red zone we need to be able to get work," VanOverschelde said about the offense. "It's about developing that identity and adding more dimensions as the season progresses."

    VanOverschelde said the Kernels' practice on Tuesday was one of the team's best practices of the season.

    "With the goal of getting better each week, it's good to see that during a mid-week practice coming off a good football game," VanOverschelde said. "On a week where we have to go on the road, it's good to see our kids come ready for the challenge during practice."

    Early in the season, Mitchell's defense has given opposing offenses fits, especially the run defense. The Kernels are allowing an average of 229 yards of total offense, but haven't allowed an opponent to rush for more than 100 yards. Mitchell is allowing 58 yards per game on the ground.

    "Our linemen have been getting of the ball and completing their assignments," said Mitchell linebacker Cody Reichelt, who leads the team with 27 tackles. "It makes our jobs as linebackers easier. We fill gaps and make tackles."

    Sturgis' offense has scored 41 points this season and is averaging 13.6 points per game. Senior fullback Josh Sandine led Sturgis rushing attack with 14 carries for 94 yards in last week's 51-14 loss to Huron. Koletzky said the Scoopers struggled against Huron's defensive line and hopes the team will be more prepared for the Kernel defense.

    "They are aggressive and you can tell they know their assignments and are coached well," Koletzky said about Mitchell's defense. "We have to move the ball down the field and get some positive yards against them."

    No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (2-1) at Sturgis Scoopers (0-3)

    When/Where: 8 p.m. today at Woodle Park in Sturgis.

    Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Sturgis 62-7 on Sept. 18, 2015 at Joe Quintal Field.

    Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Sturgis' Chris Koletzky, second year.

    Forecast: 62 degrees and sunny at kickoff with northwest winds at 7 mph.

    Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a two-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. .... Mitchell has nine turnovers on defense this season and won the turnover battle 5-0 against Watertown last week.

    "We want to win those categories," VanOverschelde said. "We want to win penalties, we want to win turnovers, we want to win those battles. It's something that's part of our process." ... Sturgis is 0-3 to start the season and has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season.

    Mitchell projected starters

    (Position, name, year, height, weight)

    Offense

    QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

    RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

    RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

    RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

    WR: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

    TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

    RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

    RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

    C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

    LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

    LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

    Defense

    DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290

    DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

    DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

    DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

    LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

    LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

    LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

    LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

    DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

    DB: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

    S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

    Special teams:

    P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

    LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

    Sturgis projected starters

    (Position, name, year, height, weight)

    Offense

    QB: Gavin West, 10, 6-1, 160

    FB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178

    RB: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

    RB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176

    WR: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190

    WR: Cain Fritz, 12, 6-3, 196

    T: Zyairr Landoll-Johnson, 10, 6-1, 210

    T: Ian Gross, 11 5-11, 180

    C: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

    G: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

    G: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

    Defense

    DT: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

    DE: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

    DE: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

    LB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178

    LB: Kameron Cochran, 11, 5-10, 182

    LB: Justice West, 11, 5-11, 175

    LB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176

    CB: Alex Permann, 11, 5-10, 165

    CB: Cameron Brinkman 11, 5-7, 160

    S: Brian Duran, 11, 5-10, 146

    S: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

    Special teams

    K: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

    P: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190

    Explore related topics:sportsKernelsfootball
    Advertisement
    randomness