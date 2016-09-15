No. 2 Mitchell looking to jumpstart offense

The Kernel's Spencer Mohr (55) leads the linemen including Bryce Geraets (58) as Zeb Parsons (66) waits his turn in bag drills during Wednesday afternoon practice. (Matt Gade/Republic)

The No. 2 Kernels will a face the winless Sturgis Scoopers at 8 p.m. Central today at Woodle Field in Sturgis, with hopes of earning a third-straight win as well as getting the offense rolling.

Through three games, Mitchell (2-1) is averaging 20.7 points per game, while holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. Offensively, the Kernels are averaging 202 rushing yards per game and 49 passing yards per game. Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said the Kernel offense needs to add more scoring threats.

"Offensively, we have to get more of a dimension," VanOverschelde said. "We have to be able to throw the football and work a little more on the perimeter."

Behind a senior-led offensive line, it was no surprise that the Kernels have had success running the football, but VanOverschelde said the team needs to find ways to get more out of its aerial attack.

Sophomore Kiel Nelson took over as Mitchell's full-time starting quarterback after the week one loss to Harrisburg and has guided the Kernels to two wins. Nelson has completed 6 of 14 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown in two games. Finding a rhythm in the passing attack to pair with the running game will be high priority for the Kernels against the Scoopers.

"We need to find ways to spread the ball around," VanOverschelde said. "Get the ball to our wide receivers and our tight ends, along with getting the ball to our running backs."

Spencer Neugebauer has led the Kernel offense, scoring seven of Mitchell's eight touchdowns this season, while rushing for more than 100 yards in each game this season. The senior speedster has 60 carries for 462 yards rushing, while also leading Mitchell in receiving with five catches for 86 yards.

Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said keeping the ball away from the Mitchell offense will be important for the Scoopers to have success.

"Their size is definitely going to be a concern," Koletzky said. "Our boys have a big challenge in facing the physical nature that Mitchell plays. That's something we've been preaching to the kids all week."

Sturgis has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season and the Kernels want to be the fourth team to light up the scoreboard against the Scoopers.

"We need to gain confidence at all times. Whether we're at midfield, in the red zone we need to be able to get work," VanOverschelde said about the offense. "It's about developing that identity and adding more dimensions as the season progresses."

VanOverschelde said the Kernels' practice on Tuesday was one of the team's best practices of the season.

"With the goal of getting better each week, it's good to see that during a mid-week practice coming off a good football game," VanOverschelde said. "On a week where we have to go on the road, it's good to see our kids come ready for the challenge during practice."

Early in the season, Mitchell's defense has given opposing offenses fits, especially the run defense. The Kernels are allowing an average of 229 yards of total offense, but haven't allowed an opponent to rush for more than 100 yards. Mitchell is allowing 58 yards per game on the ground.

"Our linemen have been getting of the ball and completing their assignments," said Mitchell linebacker Cody Reichelt, who leads the team with 27 tackles. "It makes our jobs as linebackers easier. We fill gaps and make tackles."

Sturgis' offense has scored 41 points this season and is averaging 13.6 points per game. Senior fullback Josh Sandine led Sturgis rushing attack with 14 carries for 94 yards in last week's 51-14 loss to Huron. Koletzky said the Scoopers struggled against Huron's defensive line and hopes the team will be more prepared for the Kernel defense.

"They are aggressive and you can tell they know their assignments and are coached well," Koletzky said about Mitchell's defense. "We have to move the ball down the field and get some positive yards against them."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (2-1) at Sturgis Scoopers (0-3)

When/Where: 8 p.m. today at Woodle Park in Sturgis.

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Sturgis 62-7 on Sept. 18, 2015 at Joe Quintal Field.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Sturgis' Chris Koletzky, second year.

Forecast: 62 degrees and sunny at kickoff with northwest winds at 7 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a two-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. .... Mitchell has nine turnovers on defense this season and won the turnover battle 5-0 against Watertown last week.

"We want to win those categories," VanOverschelde said. "We want to win penalties, we want to win turnovers, we want to win those battles. It's something that's part of our process." ... Sturgis is 0-3 to start the season and has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season.

Mitchell projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams:

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

Sturgis projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Gavin West, 10, 6-1, 160

FB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178

RB: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

RB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176

WR: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190

WR: Cain Fritz, 12, 6-3, 196

T: Zyairr Landoll-Johnson, 10, 6-1, 210

T: Ian Gross, 11 5-11, 180

C: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

G: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

G: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

Defense

DT: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

DE: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

DE: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

LB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178

LB: Kameron Cochran, 11, 5-10, 182

LB: Justice West, 11, 5-11, 175

LB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176

CB: Alex Permann, 11, 5-10, 165

CB: Cameron Brinkman 11, 5-7, 160

S: Brian Duran, 11, 5-10, 146

S: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

Special teams

K: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

P: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190