No. 2 Mitchell looking to jumpstart offense
Heading into its second consecutive road game, the Mitchell High School football team isn't taking any shortcuts.
The No. 2 Kernels will a face the winless Sturgis Scoopers at 8 p.m. Central today at Woodle Field in Sturgis, with hopes of earning a third-straight win as well as getting the offense rolling.
Through three games, Mitchell (2-1) is averaging 20.7 points per game, while holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. Offensively, the Kernels are averaging 202 rushing yards per game and 49 passing yards per game. Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said the Kernel offense needs to add more scoring threats.
"Offensively, we have to get more of a dimension," VanOverschelde said. "We have to be able to throw the football and work a little more on the perimeter."
Behind a senior-led offensive line, it was no surprise that the Kernels have had success running the football, but VanOverschelde said the team needs to find ways to get more out of its aerial attack.
Sophomore Kiel Nelson took over as Mitchell's full-time starting quarterback after the week one loss to Harrisburg and has guided the Kernels to two wins. Nelson has completed 6 of 14 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown in two games. Finding a rhythm in the passing attack to pair with the running game will be high priority for the Kernels against the Scoopers.
"We need to find ways to spread the ball around," VanOverschelde said. "Get the ball to our wide receivers and our tight ends, along with getting the ball to our running backs."
Spencer Neugebauer has led the Kernel offense, scoring seven of Mitchell's eight touchdowns this season, while rushing for more than 100 yards in each game this season. The senior speedster has 60 carries for 462 yards rushing, while also leading Mitchell in receiving with five catches for 86 yards.
Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said keeping the ball away from the Mitchell offense will be important for the Scoopers to have success.
"Their size is definitely going to be a concern," Koletzky said. "Our boys have a big challenge in facing the physical nature that Mitchell plays. That's something we've been preaching to the kids all week."
Sturgis has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season and the Kernels want to be the fourth team to light up the scoreboard against the Scoopers.
"We need to gain confidence at all times. Whether we're at midfield, in the red zone we need to be able to get work," VanOverschelde said about the offense. "It's about developing that identity and adding more dimensions as the season progresses."
VanOverschelde said the Kernels' practice on Tuesday was one of the team's best practices of the season.
"With the goal of getting better each week, it's good to see that during a mid-week practice coming off a good football game," VanOverschelde said. "On a week where we have to go on the road, it's good to see our kids come ready for the challenge during practice."
Early in the season, Mitchell's defense has given opposing offenses fits, especially the run defense. The Kernels are allowing an average of 229 yards of total offense, but haven't allowed an opponent to rush for more than 100 yards. Mitchell is allowing 58 yards per game on the ground.
"Our linemen have been getting of the ball and completing their assignments," said Mitchell linebacker Cody Reichelt, who leads the team with 27 tackles. "It makes our jobs as linebackers easier. We fill gaps and make tackles."
Sturgis' offense has scored 41 points this season and is averaging 13.6 points per game. Senior fullback Josh Sandine led Sturgis rushing attack with 14 carries for 94 yards in last week's 51-14 loss to Huron. Koletzky said the Scoopers struggled against Huron's defensive line and hopes the team will be more prepared for the Kernel defense.
"They are aggressive and you can tell they know their assignments and are coached well," Koletzky said about Mitchell's defense. "We have to move the ball down the field and get some positive yards against them."
No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (2-1) at Sturgis Scoopers (0-3)
When/Where: 8 p.m. today at Woodle Park in Sturgis.
Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Sturgis 62-7 on Sept. 18, 2015 at Joe Quintal Field.
Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Sturgis' Chris Koletzky, second year.
Forecast: 62 degrees and sunny at kickoff with northwest winds at 7 mph.
Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a two-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. .... Mitchell has nine turnovers on defense this season and won the turnover battle 5-0 against Watertown last week.
"We want to win those categories," VanOverschelde said. "We want to win penalties, we want to win turnovers, we want to win those battles. It's something that's part of our process." ... Sturgis is 0-3 to start the season and has allowed more than 50 points in every game this season.
Mitchell projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180
RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
WR: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180
TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245
RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230
C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210
LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299
Defense
DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290
DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235
DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170
DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170
LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165
DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
DB: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180
S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
Special teams:
P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160
LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
Sturgis projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Gavin West, 10, 6-1, 160
FB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178
RB: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165
RB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176
WR: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190
WR: Cain Fritz, 12, 6-3, 196
T: Zyairr Landoll-Johnson, 10, 6-1, 210
T: Ian Gross, 11 5-11, 180
C: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240
G: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200
G: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225
Defense
DT: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200
DE: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240
DE: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225
LB: Josh Sandine, 12, 5-8, 178
LB: Kameron Cochran, 11, 5-10, 182
LB: Justice West, 11, 5-11, 175
LB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176
CB: Alex Permann, 11, 5-10, 165
CB: Cameron Brinkman 11, 5-7, 160
S: Brian Duran, 11, 5-10, 146
S: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165
Special teams
K: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240
P: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190