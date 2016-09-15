Winner, Valentine continue heated football rivalry tonight

WINNER—When the Valentine High School football team made the move to Nebraska's Class C2 this season, coach Blake Beebout made sure to keep one team on the schedule: Winner.

"Our schedules changed and when they said, 'Who would you still like to play?' " Beebout said. "The first one I said was Winner. I want to play good teams and Winner is rolling right now and they have been for the past couple years, but if we want to be good, we have to beat the best. I wanted to play Winner again."

Winner and Valentine will continue their longstanding rivalry tonight in Valentine. The series dates back to 1960, with Winner owning the all-time series lead 38-27. The Warriors have won the last nine games, including last year's 51-0 victory in Winner.

"A rivalry to me is two sides," Beebout said. "Lately, we have not been holding up that end of the rivalry. They are going through a run right now, which is pretty special for them."

Winner coach Dan Aaker said the rivalry is unique because the duration of it and it's an out-of-state contest between two towns separated by 74 miles.

"Our kids don't see their kids other then really through athletics," Aaker said. "In some other rivalries, you see (each other) quite often. I think that adds a different flare to this one. It is always usually pretty physical and heated in all the sports we play them in."

Beebout knows about the rivalry firsthand. He's been competing against Winner since he's been 13 years old in football, basketball and baseball. He helped the Badgers beat the Warriors on the gridiron his junior and senior seasons. But he's never defeated Winner as a football coach.

He dubs the week of the game, "Winner Week."

"I have always said 'Man, you've got to come prepared for Winner,' " Beebout said. "Because you are going to get their best shot and you always do."

Aaker and Beebout both said the series has gone in streaks, with one team dominating the series for long stretches.

"In high school sports—if you can't recruit—things are cyclical," Beebout said. "Right now, Winner, they are in a cycle where they are on top. It is not easy, but I feel our kids, if they come prepared, we can put ourselves in position to be successful."

Despite Winner's recent success in the series, the games have been close between the two football towns through the years.

"They are similar to us," Aaker said. "They are a football community. They play a physical style; blue-collar style football. I think the big part of the rivalry in a football sense, is they have always been pretty darn good games. Even though they have kind of went a lot of different streaks, where it seemed like one team would get five, six in a row. The other team would do the same thing. They always seem to be really good games. I think that has probably what has added to it."

Valentine will have its work cut out for it tonight. Winner (3-0) is the defending Class 11B champions and currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 11B South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 152-0 this season.

But if there is one contest Winner has circled on the schedule, it is this one. The Badgers (3-0) are receiving votes in the Class C2 Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings.

"This week, our kids are excited just because Valentine is off to a good start," Aaker said. "You can see a little extra energy in practice this week, a little extra attention to game plans and scouting reports and that sort of thing. The fact it is Valentine adds to it, too. There is just something there between us."

The rivalry will continue to roll on, too. The game is scheduled to be played in Winner next season, with the Warriors to return across the border to Valentine in 2018.

"It is unique because it is an out-of-state rival and we have been playing so long," Aaker added. "It would be a shame if we lost it now."

Fast facts about out of state games

• In 2016, South Dakota teams will play nine games with out of state opponents (five with North Dakota, three with Nebraska and two with Wyoming).

• Straddling the North Dakota border, Lemmon/McIntosh plays three games against out-of-state opponents, more than any other South Dakota team. Other South Dakota teams with out-of-state foes include Bennett County, Custer, Edgemont, Groton Area, Lead-Deadwood and Winner.

• Lead-Deadwood traveled the furthest for an out-of-state game when they headed to Upton, Wyoming on Aug. 26 to play Upton/Sundance. The visiting Golddiggers traveled 76 miles and took a 56-0 loss. (The Winner/Valentine game is second for longest distance between two teams, separated by 74 miles.)

• In the six out-of-state games to be played so far this season, South Dakota teams are 2-4, with Groton Area and Lemmon/McIntosh grabbing wins. The games have been one-sided, with an average margin of victory of 41-6.