Huskies hosting tournament Saturday

Both Bridgewater and Emery will be busy with volleyball action on Saturday, as the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies host an eight-team tournament in the two towns.

Participating teams include the host Huskies, Ethan, Mitchell's junior varsity, Hanson, Menno, Tripp-Delmont/Armour, Canistota and Scotland. The matches will begin at 8 a.m. in Emery with the quarterfinal round.

The semifinals will be played at noon and 1 p.m. in Emery, with the championship at 3 p.m. in Emery.

Consolation games will be played in Bridgewater, starting at 11:30 a.m. The matches will be played best 2-of-3.