Byers, Person win titles at Chamberlain Invite

Winner's Sidda Schuyler runs the final stretch during the Chamberlain Invite on Thursday at Chamberlain Country Club in Oacoma. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Chamberlain's Ella Byers and Burke/South Central's Kray Person won the girls and boys varsity cross-country races, respectively, at the Chamberlain Invite on Thursday at the Chamberlain Country Club in Oacoma.

On a hot and humid day for running, Byers clocked in the 5K girls race with a time of 18 minutes and 43.25 seconds, while Person finished the boys race with a time of 16:32.35.

Winner's Sidda Schulyer finished third (19:49.17), while Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Lorna Gregerson took eighth (20:42.80).

In the team competition, Todd County won the girls competition with 13 points, while Winner took second with 22 points and Mount Vernon/Plankinton finished third with 24 points.

Ethan/Parkston won the boys team competition with 31 points to edge Stanley County (33) and Todd County (36).

Gregory's Aaron Voigt took second in the boys race with a time of 16:41.43, while Ethan/Parkston's Jonah Murtha finished ninth (17:47.87). Tanner Hohn and Austin Bartelt finished 12th (18:07.63) and 13th (18:07.95), respectively, for Ethan/Parkston.

Chamberlain Invite

Thursday in at Chamberlain CC, Oacoma

Girls

Team results: 1. Todd County, 13; 2. Winner, 22; 3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 46; 4. Wagner, 49; 5. Chamberlain, 56; 6. Ethan/Parkston, 59; 7. Garretson, 62; 8. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 92; 9. Mobridge-Pollock, 94; 10. St. Francis, 94

Individual results (top-20): 1. Ella Byers, C, 18:43.25; 2. Kelsie Herman, TC, 19:04.74; 3. Sidda Schulyer, Winner, 19:49.17; 4. Carmen Bohl, G, 19:54.41; 5. Dilyn Terkillson, Philip, 20:08.83; 6. Karli Prue, TC, 20:19.86; 7. Caelyn Valandra, TC, 20:27.82; 8. Lorna Gregerson, MVP, 20:42.80; 9. Chloe Bartels, Winner, 20:48.27; 10. Alcista Dion, Wagner, 20:49.57; 11. Taylor Eitemiller, Wagner, 20:55.48; 12. Samantha Schuyler, Winner, 21:00.07; 13; 13. Jaclyn Laprath, Winner, 21:04.36; 14. Emma Larvie, SF, 21:11.93; 15. Lexy Leischner, E/P, 21:13.91; 16. Abby Hutmacher, C, 21:30.64; 17. Calico Ducheneaux, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:35.91; 18. Anna Belle McIlravy, Philip, 21:39.97; 19. Aryn Meiners, Winner, 21:42.54; 20. Jeyka Dillon, TC, 21:48.58

Boys

Team results: 1. Ethan/Parkston, 31; 2. Stanley County, 33; 3. Todd County, 36; 4. Garretson, 39; 5. Crow Creek, 52; 6. Miller, 57; 7. Burke/South Central, 57; 8. McLaughlin, 75; 9. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 84; 10. Winner, 85; 11. St. Francis, 111; 12. Highmore-Harrold, 113; 13. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 130; 14. Jones County, 148; 15. Mobridge-Pollock, 167; 16. Marty Indian, 182

Individual results (top-20): 1. Kray Person, B/SC, 16:32.35; 2. Aaron Voigt, Gregory, 16:41.43; 3. Jesse Allen, TC, 17:01.96; 4. Cole Sargent, Miller, 17:07.03; 5. Cale Meiners, Stanley County, 17:19.56; 6. Trevin McBride, Crow Creek, 17:27.50; 7. Riley Nordstrom, Garretson, 17:40.27; 8. Shay VanDenHemel, SC, 17:46.40; 9. Jonah Murth, E/P, 17:47.87; 10. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 18:01.03; 11. Izak Meleterno, Winner, 18:07.38; 12. Tanner Hohn, E/P, 18:07.38; 13. Austin Bartelt, E/P, 18:07.95; 14. Donald Aquallo, TC, 18:09.09; 15. Tredgan Mestes, Crow Creek, 18:18.57; 16. Jack Konechne, Garretson, 18:23.41; 17. Erik Fuerniss, E/P, 18:23.76; 18. Tre Eagle Thunder-Alger, Highmore-Harrold, 18:28.89; 19. Elijah Pierret, Garretson, 18:32.62; 20. Layne Lewis, MVP, 18:33.75