Area volleyball roundup: Fighting Cougars topple Wolves

McCook Central/Montrose's Natalie Gottlob (12) goes up for a kill against Menno's Eisley Sayler on Tuesday in Menno. McCook Central/Montrose's Harley Miles is in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

MENNO — McCook Central/Montrose won a tough first set Thursday before pulling away for a three-set victory on the road at Menno on Thursday.

Set scores were 27-25, 25-17 and 25-14.

For the Fighting Cougars, Nicole Bies had 25 assists and 10 digs. McKenna Kranz had 11 kills and Morgan Koepsell added 10 kills and six blocks of her own for MCM. Harley Miles had 19 digs and Danielle Hanson had eight kills and three aces.

Menno picked up eight kills and a team-high 17 digs from Ashton Vaith. Courtnee Edelman had 15 digs and four kills for the Wolves.

MCM won the junior varsity match in straight sets.

McCook Central/Montrose (6-7) plays Flandreau on Tuesday in Flandreau. Menno (2-4) plays in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday.

Canistota 3

Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

DELL RAPIDS — Canistota downed Dell Rapids St. Mary in three straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18.

Kalli Ortman powered the Hawks with 10 kills, 10 digs, and one ace. Kassidy Engbrecht assisted on 27 points.

For Dell Rapids St. Mary, Cassie Mullaney had six kills.

Canistota (5-4) travels to Emery on Saturday to play in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2-9) hosts Colman-Egan on Thursday in Dell Rapids.

Hanson 3, Avon 0

AVON — Hanson picked up a three-set victory at Avon on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-20.

Ashley Moe picked up a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs to pair with three blocks. Hannah Marquardt had 29 digs and Heather Kayser had 15 set assists. Brooke Weber had four aces and five kills for the Beavers.

For the Pirates, Livi Jurrens had seven kills and Hanna Powers had nine assists, nine digs and three aces. Hannah Van Gerpen had 10 digs and nine assists.

Hanson took home victories in the JV and C-squad matches.

Hanson (9-0) travels to Emery on Saturday to play in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament.

Avon (1-5) travels to Tyndall on Saturday to play in the Cavalier Clash Tournament.

Chester Area 3

Howard 0

HOWARD — The No. 2 team in Class B, Chester Area grabbed a road sweep in prep volleyball action Thursday at Howard.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-6 and 25-12.

Sarah Benson had five aces for the Flyers, who improved to 9-3. Karissa Campbell had nine kills and Josie Wolf had 23 assists and seven kills in the win. Hanna Reiff had a game-high 19 assists.

For the Tigers, Cayla Koepsell had eight kills and three blocks. Citori Rentz had 11 assists, Cailey Hinker had seven digs and Jordan Glanzer had two aces for Howard.

The Tigers (4-6) are back in action Sept. 24 at the Pentagon Volleyball Classic in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Christian 3

Wagner 0

WAGNER — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian picked up a three-set sweep Thursday at Wagner in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14.

For the Chargers (9-1), Ellie Voss had 15 kills and Samantha Fykstra tacked on 29 assists.

Leading Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer had seven kills and Schylar Juffer had 10 digs.

Wagner (4-5) will play in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.

Bon Homme 3

Irene-Wakonda 0

TYNDALL — Class A No. 3 Bon Homme stayed undefeated Thursday night as the Cavaliers took down Irene-Wakonda in three sets.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-11.

The Cavaliers were led by Sierra Mesman with 13 kills. Jeni Schmidt knocked down 11 kills, while Breanna Dockendorf accounted for 11 digs on the night.

Maddie Mohr powered the Eagles' attack with nine kills.

Bon Homme (12-0) hosts the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall. Irene-Wakonda (0-8) hosts Lennox on Monday in Wakonda.

Sully Buttes 3

Lyman 0

ONIDA — No. 3 Class B Sully Buttes took down Lyman in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17.

For Lyman, Bailey DeJong knocked down nine kills and had two blocks. Carly Uthe amassed 15 assists for the Raiders, and Sara Herman had 17 digs.

No stats were reported for Sully Buttes.

Lyman (11-4) plays Bennett County in Lyman on Saturday.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3

Mitchell Christian 0

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton breezed by Mitchell Christian on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19

Destiney Haak compiled 13 kills and three blocks for the Titans. Kaleigh Erdahl contributed six aces and 16 digs, while Hailey Walz assisted on 11 points.

Mitchell Christian was led by Charlotte Haag's eight kills and four digs. Colette Haag pitched in two aces and four kills of her own.

MVP won the JV game 2-0.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (6-3) plays James Valley Christian on Monday in Plankinton. Mitchell Christian (2-6) travels to Tyndall on Saturday to play in the Cavalier Clash.

Bridgewater-Emery 3

Viborg-Hurley 0

BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies wasted no time in disposing of Viborg-Hurley on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18.

Kadra Kayser had a big night for Bridgewater-Emery as she accounted for seven kills, 12 digs, and five aces. Autumn Hilton had 13 kills for the Huskies, and Andrea Gorriz compiled 13 digs.

Viborg-Hurley was led by Holly Richards' nine digs and one ace.

Bridgewater-Emery (5-2) plays host to the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday. Viborg-Hurley (2-8) plays Menno on Tuesday in Hurley.

Chamberlain 3

Wessington Springs 0

CHAMBERLAIN — Chamberlain swept Wessington Springs in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-23.

Allison Comp powered the Cubs with 17 digs and three aces. Paige Reuer contributed three aces, 10 kills and three blocks. Izzy Tyrell assisted on 20 points.

For Wessington Springs, Sierra Brodkorb had seven digs and three aces.

Wessington Springs won the JV game 2-0.

Chamberlain (4-3) travels to Fort Pierre on Saturday to play in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament. Wessington Springs (2-3) travels to White Lake on Monday to play Kimball/White Lake.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3

Freeman 2

FREEMAN — Tripp-Delmont/Armour scrapped its way to a victory on Thursday night as they downed Freeman in five sets.

Set scores were 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16 and 12-15.

Brianna Stoebner propelled TDA to victory with her 11 kills, 16 digs, and three aces. Ripley Schafers accounted for 19 digs, while Erica Koster assisted on 23 points. Alexis Gregerson had 20 digs on the night.

For Freeman, Ashley Glanzer amassed 12 kills, four digs and three aces. Jamie Glanzer compiled 26 digs and four aces. Josie Fuhrmann had 40 set assists.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2-5) travels to Emery on Saturday to play in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament. Freeman (4-4) hosts Menno on Thursday in Freeman.

Lennox 3

Parkston 2

LENNOX — In a back-and-forth match, Parkston pushed Lennox to the wire in prep volleyball action before falling five sets.

Set scores were 17-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-18 and 15-11.

The Orioles were led by Callie Luke's 12 kills and 21 digs. Emma Mechels had 25 digs and Jordan Kruse had her hand in seven blocks.

Parkston was paced by a strong effort from Sammi Murtha, who had 36 assists and 19 digs in the five-set match. Mariah Weber had a game-high 32 digs and Paige Semmler had 17 kills. Taylor Akre added 11 kills and two aces for the Trojans.

Lennox (6-6) plays Irene-Wakonda on Monday in Wakonda. Parkston (5-4) travels to Tyndall on Saturday to play in the Cavalier Clash.

Ethan 3

Corsica-Stickney 0

STICKNEY — Success at the service line helped Ethan post a straight-set victory over Corsica-Stickney Thursday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-19 and 25-12.

The Rustlers had 23 aces as a team, led by Kailey Feiner's seven aces and Ellie Hohn's six aces.

Karly Gustafson led the Rustlers with nine kills, five digs and three aces. Janae Gustafson added five kills, seven digs and three aces. Kacey Bartscher had 14 assists.

For the Jaguars, Courtney Menning had six kills. Brooke Wieczorek and Alexis Tilton each had five service points.

Ethan (8-3) plays in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday. Corsica-Stickney (1-7) travels to White Lake on Tuesday to play Kimball/White Lake.

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 25-12, 25-13, 16-25, 25-11

Bison def. Takini, 25-7, 25-7, 26-24

Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11

Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

Chamberlain def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23

Chester def. Howard, 25-14, 25-6, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-13, 25-10, 25-2

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 16-25, 19-25, 18-25

Douglas def. Spearfish, 26-24, 25-17, 26-24

Eureka/Bowdle def. Edmunds Central, 25-6, 25-8, 25-23

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 15-12

Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Hanson def. Avon, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Harding County def. Hulett, Wyo., 25-9, 25-14, 25-21

Harrisburg def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-15

Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-7, 25-16

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 18-25, 26-14, 25-18, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-15, 27-25

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11

Lake Preston def. Estelline, 18-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-20

Lennox def. Parkston, 16-25, 25-17, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11

Madison def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. Menno, 27-25, 25-17, 25-14

Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-8, 25-13, 27-25

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-14, 25-14, 25-7

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-13, 26-24

Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-10, 25-2, 27-25

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Castlewood, 16-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Stanley County def. Jones County, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Waubay/Summit def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19

Webster def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12

West Central def. Garretson, 25-6, 25-5, 25-11

Wilmot def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21

Boyd County Triangular

Stuart, Neb. def. Burke/South Central, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11

Gayville-Volin Triangular

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15

Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Gayville-Volin, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 17-25, 15-9