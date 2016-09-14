Hanson off to perfect start in prep volleyball

Hanson's Tayah Waldera (7) and Allison Bahmuller (15) attempt to block of Mount Vernon/Plankinton Hannah Clark at the net on Thursday in Alexandria. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

The Beavers are off to a perfect 8-0 start heading into tonight's match at Avon but have a pair of upcoming volleyball tournaments, starting this Saturday in Emery, that will test the team's mettle.

The Beavers, who have a roster consisting only of four seniors and seven juniors, will then play in the Sanford Pentagon Invitational Tournament on Sept. 24 in Sioux Falls. The tourney will feature two dozen South Dakota and Iowa prep teams vying for titles in two divisions.

The Beavers will be in Pool B of the Blue Division. They will be in the same pool as Class A Madison and Western Christian, Iowa. Western Christian won its 14th state volleyball title last season in Iowa's Class 2A. The Wolves are currently ranked No. 1, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

The tournament will also have South Dakota powerhouses such as Warner, Parker and Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

"It is always great to go against tougher competition and kind of see where your weaknesses are at," said Hanson coach Yolanda Price, whose team is receiving votes in the latest South Dakota Sportswriters' Association Class B volleyball poll.

So far, Hanson has passed some early season tests. They defeated a pair of state tournament teams last season in Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Mount Vernon/Plankinton. Hanson also swept rival Ethan in a tournament in Alexandria to start the year.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Price said about the early season wins. "Especially since we are still trying to tweak our rotation and find that perfect mix of players next to each other. We feel confident as far as being able to work through some of those changes all the time."

Hanson was 22-6 a year ago and won the District 8B title before falling in five sets to the eventual Class B champions Chester Area in the Region 4B title match.

This season, Hanson picked up where they left off a year ago, sweeping its first four matches. The Beavers have since defeated Parkston and Howard in four sets, before beating Mount Vernon/Plankinton in a five-set marathon last week.

Price said the Beavers can gain confidence pulling out the close matches as those will be key later in the season.

"We need to continue building on our endurance and playing through the long rallies," Price said.

The Beavers are led offensively by middle hitters Ashley Moe and Allison Bahmuller.

"Both are hitting really well so far this year," Price said.

Hannah Marquardt is anchoring the defense and is the team's starting libero for the third straight season.

"She does an excellent job of reading well off the block and off the hit," Price said. "She covers a lot of court well."