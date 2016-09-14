MAYER: Mitchell's mental mindset strong early in the season

Three games into the high school season, the Mitchell football team has proven why it was considered one of the top contenders in Class 11AA.

Despite suffering a disappointing loss to the Harrisburg Tigers in the first week of the season, the Mitchell Kernels bounced back with two convincing wins—a 35-6 rout of Yankton and a 17-7 win over Class 11AAA Watertown.

It's common coach-speak, but the Kernels have proven they are approaching the 2016 season one week at a time.

No win is too big and no loss is too big.

The team is focused on the process of improving.

After the loss to Harrisburg, there weren't any lingering effects from the setback. Mitchell was eager to move forward and focused for the next game with an added chip on its shoulder, proving that they were better than a 27-10 result against the Tigers.

Following the domination of the two-time Class 11AA state champions in the second week, the mindset was the same.

And after Mitchell's first win over the Watertown Arrows in Watertown since 1991, the Kernels celebrated the victory, but players and coaches also said come Monday, it was back to practice and finding ways to learn from the game and get better.

Win or lose, the Kernels haven't been distracted from their goal of trying to find ways to improve each game.

"Third game of the season, everybody needs to work to get better," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said after Friday's win over Watertown. "Our goal is work hard and get better and (Friday) was an indication that we're going in the right direction."

The football season is a four-month push with plenty of highs and lows. It takes an universal understanding of mental toughness and discipline to combat both the highs and the lows throughout the season.

Mentally, VanOverschelde described his team of having a "blue-collar mindset" during last year's five-game winning streak. The 10-year head coach pointed out how the Kernels embraced each practice, understanding the work that needed to be done. That mental approach and work ethic carried over the offseason and has already been seen early in the 2016 season.

"The goal has always been to work one game at a time, work towards that success and build momentum," said VanOverschelde, who undoubtedly reuses the phrase again because of its importance in keeping things in perspective.

For a team that entered the season with such high expectations and standards, once the season begins, it can be hard to keep the same season-long approach, while maintaining short-term goals. The No. 2 Kernels have shown they have a common end goal in mind and understand the process they'll take to get there.

Finding strengths and building on them. Recognizing weaknesses and fixing them. Building player confidence and depth, while bonding as a team. That's how state championships are won.

With a trip to winless Sturgis upcoming on Friday, the Kernels' key will remain finding ways to improve as a team. The task becomes much harder against an inferior opponent like the Scoopers, who were thumped 62-7 by Mitchell last year.

The Mitchell players and coaches understand the history it can create this season, but the talented Kernels also understand they'll have to work harder and harder each week to earn everything they want to accomplish.