Tadlock delivers for Tigers against Saints

Dakota Wesleyan University's Michelle Van Epps, right, tips the ball backwards across the net as Presentation College's Jacey Holst, left and Haylee Biel (7) defend the net during Wednesday night's match at the Strode Activity Center in Aberdeen. (John Davis/Aberdeen American News)

ABERDEEN — It was yet another big night for Lauren Tadlock Wednesday, as her 22-kill effort helped the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team past Presentation College 3-1 in non-conference action.

Tadlock also had 15 digs for the double-double effort in the 22-25, 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 victory. The Rapid City native and Tiger senior posted the performance one day after recording her 1,000th kill for DWU. Wednesday's effort was Tadlock's sixth double-double in the last nine matches for the reigning conference player of the week.

Rebecca Frick had 11 kills and Mitchell native Dana Misiaszek added 10 kills off the bench for the Tigers. Emily Pengilly and Michelle Van Epps had 15 and 12 digs, respectively, as DWU won the final three sets convincingly after dropping the opener. Van Epps had 39 assists for the Tigers, who improved to 10-4 on the season.

White Lake native Maria Nightingale had 12 kills to lead the Saints.

The Tigers will continue their break from conference play Tuesday, when they host Dakota State at 7:30 p.m. at the Corn Palace.