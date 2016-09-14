In his second year with the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, Brady Reiff has got his first taste of Division I FBS football.

Reiff, a Parkston native, is listed as a defensive lineman for the No. 13 ranked Hawkeyes, who face North Dakota State University at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa. He redshirted for the Hawkeyes a year ago.

In both of Iowa's blowout wins over Miami (Ohio) and Iowa State, Reiff has participated but hasn't recorded any defensive stats.

During the Hawkeye's media day in August, Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan said Reiff was spending time with the second unit at defensive end.

"I think Brady's a really intriguing guy," Morgan told the Des Moines Register on Aug. 7.

Before Iowa's first game against Miami (Ohio), Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about Reiff's role on the team's defensive line second unit.

"He's doing well," Ferentz said about Reiff on Aug. 30. "We'll just keep pushing hard to keep those guys moving forward, too. Guys like that I think have a chance to really — even though they may not be playing a lot, improve in practice, and we've just got to keep trying to work that and develop some depth."

Nightingale racking up kills for Presentation College

Maria Nightingale has been racking up the kills for the Presentation College volleyball team early in the 2016 season.

The 6-foot-2 junior middle hitter from White Lake has a team-high 80 kills in five games this season, which includes 12 kills against Dakota Wesleyan University on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

Through four games, Nightingale also has 13 digs and six blocks for the Saints.

Presentation (3-9) plays Bellevue University on Friday in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Farnham contributing for the Jackrabbits

Megan Farnham has played in every match this season for the South Dakota State University volleyball team.

Farnham, a former Mitchell Kernel, has recorded 43 digs, five assists in 34 sets for the Jackrabbits. The 5-foot-8 senior defensive specialist had two digs and one assists in the team's lone win over Eastern Illinois this season. On Wednesday, Farnham posted a career-high 11 digs in a 3-1 loss to North Dakota.

SDSU (1-11) plays IUPUI on Sept. 23 in Brookings.

Kraft wins Augustana Twilight meet unattached

University of Sioux Falls cross-country runner Jase Kraft won the men's 4-mile race at the Augustana Twilight on Sept. 2 in Sioux Falls.

Kraft, a Wessington Springs native, finished the race with a time of 18 minutes, 58.62 seconds and was the highest finisher that wasn't competing with a team.

The junior is redshirting this season after placing fifth at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet last year and will race unattached from the Cougars this season.