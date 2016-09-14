DWU drops GPAC match

Dakota Wesleyan's Michelle Van Epps (13) set passes the ball during a match against Dordt College on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Michelle Van Epps (13) bump passes the ball during a match against Dordt College on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Rebecca Frick (5) goes for a kill in front of Dordt College's Haley Moss (22) during a match on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Michelle Van Epps (13) goes for the block as Dordt College's Elizabeth Kiel (20) goes for the tip during a battle at the net during a match on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Dana Misiaszek (3) gets a block while going up top at the net with teammate Katie Vetch (12) during a match against Dordt College on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Lauren Tadlock (8) celebrates a kill scored between the defense of Dordt College's Haley Moss (22) and Elizabeth Kiel (20) during a match on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Tadlock scored her career 1,000 kill during the match on Tuesday night. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan University dropped a Great Plains Athletic Conference match against No. 14 Dordt College on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers lost 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21. They are now 9-4 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.

In set one, Dordt raced to a quick 14-9 lead and never looked back, defeating the Tigers 25-13. Jumping out to a 6-3 lead in set two, the Tigers quickly saw their lead dwindle as Dordt took the set 25-22. DWU held with the Defenders in set three and began to rally back from a 23-15 deficit.

For the Tigers, Lauren Tadlock recorded her 1,000th career kill, becoming the second Tiger in program history to record 1,000 kills and 500 digs in a career, joining Tiger great Pam Horner.

Tadlock finished with 14 kills, while Dana Misiaszek, who joined the DWU 500-kill club last weekend, added seven kills. Taylor Spence led the Tiger defense with 17 digs, while Michelle Van Epps added a team-high 27 assists.

DWU will play Presentation College at 7 p.m. today in Aberdeen.