DWU drops GPAC match
Dakota Wesleyan University dropped a Great Plains Athletic Conference match against No. 14 Dordt College on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.
The Tigers lost 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21. They are now 9-4 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.
In set one, Dordt raced to a quick 14-9 lead and never looked back, defeating the Tigers 25-13. Jumping out to a 6-3 lead in set two, the Tigers quickly saw their lead dwindle as Dordt took the set 25-22. DWU held with the Defenders in set three and began to rally back from a 23-15 deficit.
For the Tigers, Lauren Tadlock recorded her 1,000th career kill, becoming the second Tiger in program history to record 1,000 kills and 500 digs in a career, joining Tiger great Pam Horner.
Tadlock finished with 14 kills, while Dana Misiaszek, who joined the DWU 500-kill club last weekend, added seven kills. Taylor Spence led the Tiger defense with 17 digs, while Michelle Van Epps added a team-high 27 assists.
DWU will play Presentation College at 7 p.m. today in Aberdeen.